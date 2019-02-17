Man, we thought Elizabeth Warren was annoying before but WHOA NELLY, this woman is seriously kicking her annoying factor up a notch with some of the garbage and nonsense she’s spewing in her desperation to win the Democratic nod.

Look at this …

Warren: Evidence Suggests Abrams Had Race Stolen from Her in Georgia https://t.co/l1H5NlTzFU — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 17, 2019

Evidence? Huh?

From the Free Beacon:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) agrees with other Democrats who think last year’s Georgia governor’s race was stolen from Democrat Stacey Abrams, saying Saturday it’s what the “evidence seems to suggest.” Warren supported Abrams in her unsuccessful gubernatorial bid last year against Republican Brian Kemp. After a campaign event at a metro Atlanta high school, Warren said votes that should have gone for Abrams “didn’t get counted.”

Votes didn’t get counted.

K.

If you rolled your eyes as far back in your head as we did, raise your hand.

Guy Benson just needed one word to shut the whole thing down.

Boom.

Yup.

Nope.

Isn’t it a little early in the race for these candidates to sound so desperate for attention? — Mike Letalien/Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) February 17, 2019

There are like 20+ people who want the Democratic nod, the desperation is only getting started.

If anyone understands stolen race… — Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) February 17, 2019

We see what she did here.

And truly, that’s a burn. Someone get the aloe.

Remember when this kind of talk undermined our elections? — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 17, 2019

Good times, right?

Related:

So THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s ‘clapback’ at Conservative who OWNED her on Amazon with a metaphor FLOPS spectacularly

Dude, REALLY?! Brian Stelter quotes S.E. Cupp shaming ‘Trumpsters’ over the #JussieHoax and talk about a buttload of BACKFIRE

Oh honey, NO! S.E. Cupp goes into TOTAL meltdown mode when slammed for shaming Trumpsters’ ‘giddiness’ over #JussieHoax