Ok, so full disclosure, this editor just REALLY wanted to write a headline with the hashtag #CraftyBeaver in it. DON’T JUDGE. How many of you can say you wrote such a thing at work today?

Wait, maybe don’t answer that.

Anywho, James Woods in all his infinite wisdom summed the Democrats up and why we gotta love ’em and yeah, he nailed it.

Nigerians and fake nooses, MAGA hats and a #CraftyBeaver. #CowFarts and trains to Hawaii. A lying Senator saying she’s a Cherokee. A #HeelsUp Senator sleeping her way to the bottom. Congresswoman married her own brother? Governor in a KKK robe. Ah, #Democrats!!! Gotta love ‘em! — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2019

Sad Dems are sad.

Anyone else really glad he’s on OUR side?

Ouch.

Wow! When you put it all together like that it is utterly shocking…..How does half our country see past all that? I know the press plays a huge role but the shark has been jumped!!!! — Michael John T (@MichaelJohnT) February 17, 2019

Shocking and pretty damn funny.

Hey, if we don’t laugh we may never stop crying.

Sounds like a bad horror movie — Ginger Otis (@gingergem) February 17, 2019

It really does.

Mr. Woods your analysis is impeccable. — ⓈŤʳσ𝕟𝕘в𝕆Ж (@Exchequer_Caske) February 17, 2019

James Woods in 2024 ! — James💣 Gelato (@clips4kicks) February 17, 2019

We could support that.

The stories we could write about the Left seriously going insane … job security galore!

And it’s only February! — Monica (@amazed_am_i) February 17, 2019

i totally read this in your voice lol — Mī§§ Ķïţťëh (@MissKitteh87) February 17, 2019

We do that too. True story.

This tweet almost sounds like lyrics to a billy Joel song. — BIGNEUTRON (@bigfignewt) February 17, 2019

Someone should totally make this happen.

Dems are gifts that keeps on giving — Jon Sevilla (@dresdenfive) February 17, 2019

Ain’t that the TRUTH?!

Related:

Heap big BURN! Guy Benson shutting Elizabeth Warren down on ‘stolen races’ with just 1 WORD is a thing of beauty

So THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s ‘clapback’ at Conservative who OWNED her on Amazon with a metaphor FLOPS spectacularly

Oh honey, NO! S.E. Cupp goes into TOTAL meltdown mode when slammed for shaming Trumpsters’ ‘giddiness’ over #JussieHoax