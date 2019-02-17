Ok, so full disclosure, this editor just REALLY wanted to write a headline with the hashtag #CraftyBeaver in it. DON’T JUDGE. How many of you can say you wrote such a thing at work today?

Wait, maybe don’t answer that.

Anywho, James Woods in all his infinite wisdom summed the Democrats up and why we gotta love ’em and yeah, he nailed it.

Sad Dems are sad.

Anyone else really glad he’s on OUR side?

Ouch.

Shocking and pretty damn funny.

Trending

Hey, if we don’t laugh we may never stop crying.

It really does.

We could support that.

The stories we could write about the Left seriously going insane … job security galore!

We do that too. True story.

Someone should totally make this happen.

Ain’t that the TRUTH?!

Related:

Heap big BURN! Guy Benson shutting Elizabeth Warren down on ‘stolen races’ with just 1 WORD is a thing of beauty

So THIS was embarrassing: AOC’s ‘clapback’ at Conservative who OWNED her on Amazon with a metaphor FLOPS spectacularly

Oh honey, NO! S.E. Cupp goes into TOTAL meltdown mode when slammed for shaming Trumpsters’ ‘giddiness’ over #JussieHoax

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CowFarts#CraftyBeaverDemocratsJames Woods