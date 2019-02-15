So many fake hate crimes, so little time.

Right?

Ryan Saavedra put together a thread of fake hate crimes that have been reported during the Trump era and all this editor can say is HOLY CRAP. We suppose it shouldn’t be surprising that the Left is this desperate (and gross) to lie about a hate movement that doesn’t really exist in order to somehow get revenge for Hillary losing but wow.

Even those of us who read this crap every day should find this thread disturbing.

THREAD: Fake Hate Crimes That Have Happened During The Trump Era A Muslim-American woman who claimed Trump supporters harassed her and tried to steal her hijab, or veil, on the NYC subway was arrested for making it all up https://t.co/AhbUwEIICd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

We remember this one.

Adwoa Lewis told police 4 teens yelled at her "Trump 2016!" and stated that she didn't belong here She claimed she found her tires slashed with a note that read, "Go Home" "After an investigation, police learned that this altercation did not take place"https://t.co/du6iuQ1ZXy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Always those mean MAGA teens.

Covington Catholic High School students ring any bells?

An 18-year-old Drake University student has been charged with making false reports to law enforcement in connection with racist notes found on campus last month, Des Moines police said. https://t.co/KpZL7Px9Ya — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

False reports.

MICHIGAN: A woman alleged that a man instructed her to remove her hijab or else he would set her on fire with a lighter. Police say that the incident did not occur. https://t.co/MQG7QxeSd7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Did not happen.

LOUISIANA: Muslim woman told police two white men attacked her, yelled racial slurs and stole her wallet and hijab. The woman also initially said one of the men was wearing a Donald Trump hat. She admitted to fabricating the entire incident https://t.co/ORu5NUsYph — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Fabricated the ENTIRE incident.

Muslim woman in NYC claimed she was attacked by a white male who called her a terrorist and slashed her cheek with a knife before running away. The next day police announced she slashed her own cheek and invented the hate crime story. https://t.co/5k8UZ3vYEd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 15, 2019

Unreal.

She slashed HER OWN FACE to make this lie up.

WTF is wrong with these people?!

Wait, don’t answer that.

unreal — Hayden (@h4yd3nD840) February 15, 2019

Yeah, what we said.

It's an epidemic of lying. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) February 15, 2019

This is bigger than lying. This is about pushing a narrative to hurt an entire group of people, to frame them as someone and something they’re not to promote a narrative that only makes sense if you have your head completely buried up your backside.

If there really was a problem with Trump supporters they wouldn’t have to make up lies.

But we see it happening time and time again and at the end of the day all they end up doing is hurting people who may experience a real hate crime, and nobody will take them seriously.

We should call them the a-holes who cried wolf.

