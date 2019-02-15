Sen. Dianne Feinstein doesn’t think there is a national emergency at our southern border so SURELY that means we should totally ignore the thousands of people crossing into our country illegally every day because she of all people says so.

Whether or not you support Trump’s declaring a national emergency, DiFi’s tweet is embarrassing in so many ways.

Take a gander.

Look at her pushing the crap omnibus.

Hint, the measures she’s referring to don’t really fix or do squat.

And speaking of not doing squat, think she remembers this?

She says allowing illegal immigrants to have babies in this country is not what we’re about.

Gosh, Di, what changed?

And as for this not being an actual emergency …

She USED to know it.

