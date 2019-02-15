Sen. Dianne Feinstein doesn’t think there is a national emergency at our southern border so SURELY that means we should totally ignore the thousands of people crossing into our country illegally every day because she of all people says so.

Whether or not you support Trump’s declaring a national emergency, DiFi’s tweet is embarrassing in so many ways.

Take a gander.

There’s no national emergency at the border. Unauthorized border crossings are at their lowest levels in decades, about one-third of their peak levels two decades ago. If there were an emergency, the president wouldn’t have waited two years to make this political decision. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 14, 2019

Look at her pushing the crap omnibus.

The bill also provides funding for proven border security measures without wasting resources on a massive border wall. With long-term funding now in place, we can hopefully begin to restore public confidence that the government will always be open and ready to serve. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 14, 2019

Hint, the measures she’s referring to don’t really fix or do squat.

And speaking of not doing squat, think she remembers this?

She says allowing illegal immigrants to have babies in this country is not what we’re about.

Gosh, Di, what changed?

And as for this not being an actual emergency …

Fentanyl…. one word… 90% of it comes through the border. Last week a shipment of Fentanyl was stopped. The shipment contained enough Fentanyl to kill 57 Million people. Yeah, no emergency… — funtimes2018 (@funtimes2018) February 15, 2019

We have 25 million illegals in this country today. Yeah our border security is great👍🏻 — MZych (@mdzych864) February 15, 2019

The problem Senator is that you can't be trusted. You've been caught in lies- remember Kavenaugh? The problem for average Americans is that you've lied, Pelosi lied, Schumer lied, Schiff lied, Warren lied, Harris lied. It's hard to believe anything you all say. — David Silver (@davidlsil1961) February 15, 2019

Ya, trying to get Congress to do their job is irrational. Congress not willing to listen to experts about facts is something he can totally control. How’s your Chinese spy..I mean driver doing? Do you have to check with your staff? I’ll wait 😐 @realDonaldTrump — Studsker (@suestud74) February 15, 2019

Yes there is a National Emergency; you wouldn’t know this living in your bubble — Giena (@gienaeveritt) February 15, 2019

She USED to know it.

