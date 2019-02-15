After news started breaking about the two suspects in the Jussie Smollett case yesterday, people understandably started questioning the legitimacy of Jussie’s story. Chadwick Moore asked Twitter to come up with some of their own headlines for leftwing think-pieces *IF* it does indeed turn out to be staged or a hoax.

Or both.

*If* Jussie Smollett turns out to be a hoax, or that he staged the whole thing, what are your predictions for leftwing think-piece headlines? — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) February 14, 2019

‘Trump’s Racist America Breaks Young, Gay, Black Star: His Pain is REAL’

Something like that?

Orange Man Bad — Agent Politico (@agentpolitico) February 15, 2019

Well yeah, this works too.

It could have happened and therefore it is true — Rick Germain (@RickGermain) February 15, 2019

That’s basically any story the Left puts out there … oh wait, we see what he did here.

#Trump Made Him Do It — David W. Dulabon (@DWDulabon) February 15, 2019

Ivanka Trump though, right?

Performance art. — Matt Monica (@MattMonica2) February 15, 2019

Climate Change and Psychosis: What You Need to Know — DC (@whatzcooken) February 15, 2019

HA.

Maybe they’ll blame red meat.

"Stretching the truth for a just cause: Right or Wrong?" — Blue Room Radio (@BlueRoomShow) February 15, 2019

Chicago PD Covers Up Hate Crime — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) February 14, 2019

We’re already seeing rumblings like this.

He was just starting a conversation of course — Michaelx (@swissreason) February 15, 2019

Duh, people.

Easy. He finally cracked under the relentless pressure that a hateful society imposes on a well meaning gay black man who just wanted to make the planet a better place. Writes itself, tbh. — Scott Fogleman (@skf727) February 15, 2019

Complete silence deflect to Mueller investigation. — DMass (@dwalsh838) February 15, 2019

"Mea Culpa – We Need to Do Better" — Homer Nixon (@PillarOfSociety) February 15, 2019

Jussie Smollett Set Up By Covington Catholic Kids. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) February 15, 2019

DON’T give them any ideas!

His "victimhood" manifested itself in live art. While the events were not *real* his *hurt* was for a *lifetime* of being *marginalized* and the constant *homophobia* he had to *endure* He's now going to take time to reflect and asks for your prayers. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 14, 2019

Well damn, that’s sorta wordy but yeah, it works.

Now we’re wondering if Jon has actually written for a left-wing rag now. Ha!

Related:

This WILL piss you off –> Thread of FAKE hate crimes that have happened during Trump era is un-freaking-believable

OUCH: Former Obama economic adviser slams AOC for making ‘the most economically ignorant statement he’s ever read’ and LOL

FFS! @RedSteeze’s thread of blue-check media, pols, and celeb screenshots yowling about Jussie Smollett is hilariously infuriating