Twitchy made fun of Chuck Schumer earlier for whining about ‘Cocaine’ Mitch McConnell supposedly trying to distract from the ‘fact’ the GOP doesn’t have a plan for climate change by putting the Green New Deal up for a vote. It’s almost like ol’ Chuckles took a page right out of Ed Markey’s book and accused McConnell of sabotaging them … by voting on their bill.

Silly us, that’s what we thought they were SUPPOSED to do but hey, what do WE know?

Dana Perino has a gameplan for Chuck that is so simple … and hilariously he’s too dumb to think of it on his own.

Why doesn’t Sen Schumer just tell all his dems to vote no on “McConnell’s cynical stunt”? Seems the best way to try to make the most of their situation. — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 14, 2019

Shhhhhhh.

I look for them to Vote "present" — Kenneth Darst (@Explorer818) February 14, 2019

Probably more likely than a no vote … but we can always hope.

Dana, wouldn’t half of them be lying? — Randy Hansberry (@hansberry_randy) February 14, 2019

So? What else is new?

Then wouldn’t they be accused of being for it before they were against it? 😀 — John D Porter (@txndc) February 14, 2019

HA! YES! This is so good. McConnell has owned them all with this strategy which is why Chuck and Ed are throwing little temper tantrums and trying desperately to save some face here.

Ain’t happening though.

Then the Democrats in America will be mad! — Pat (@nonnimiller) February 14, 2019

They’re ALREADY mad.

Lol I think that’s what McConnell wants — Bob (@bobincorona) February 14, 2019

Exactly.

