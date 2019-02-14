As we told you earlier this week, Green New Deal backer, Sen. Ed Markey, accused Mitch McConnell of trying to “sabotage” the AOC-backed plan by bringing it to a Senate vote. Chuck Schumer is taking a page from Markey in response to McConnell:

Dear @SenateMajLdr McConnell: Stop trying to distract from the fact that the GOP has no plan on climate change. I'm headed to the Senate Floor to issue you a challenge to admit for the first time: 1. Climate change is real

2. It's caused by humans

3. Congress needs to act — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 14, 2019

From the sound of Schumer and others after McConnell started scrutinizing the Green New Deal and calling for a vote on it, Dems don’t actually want Congress to act. Go figure.

Wait. How is voting on the Green New Deal a distraction? Isn't it supposed to fix the climate change problem? https://t.co/eoPErJsqc5 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2019

It’s so confusing!

Vote Chuck! Let’s see how many of the Democrats will vote yes for the GND! — fostejs1 (@jsfoster141) February 14, 2019

stop distracting by putting our plan up for a vote? — Jake 🇺🇸 (@HeresyTalk) February 14, 2019

"Congress needs to act" and that's why he's upset about the GND being brought to a vote. https://t.co/cvrfg3Eqn0 — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) February 14, 2019

Update:

Schumer got even more ridiculous:

Watch: @SenSchumer claims on the Senate floor moments ago that Syria, Iran and North Korea are doing more than the U.S. to fight climate change. In 2017, the U.S. decreased carbon emissions 40 million tons. Iran alone *increased* its emissions by nearly the same amount. pic.twitter.com/krDoCKYen9 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 14, 2019

