As we told you earlier this week, Green New Deal backer, Sen. Ed Markey, accused Mitch McConnell of trying to “sabotage” the AOC-backed plan by bringing it to a Senate vote. Chuck Schumer is taking a page from Markey in response to McConnell:

From the sound of Schumer and others after McConnell started scrutinizing the Green New Deal and calling for a vote on it, Dems don’t actually want Congress to act. Go figure.

It’s so confusing!

Update:

Schumer got even more ridiculous:

