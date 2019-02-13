As we told you last night, Dem Sen. Ed Markey, who is all on board with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, has for some reason been disturbed by Sen. Mitch McConnell saying he’d bring the bill to a vote:

Democrats hyperventilating about their own bill coming up for a vote speaks volumes. Here’s how the Associated Press framed it in a headline:

Imagine the headline if McConnell said the GND would NEVER get an up or down vote in the Senate!

Dems can always count on the MSM for an assist, even when their bluff gets called.

So now we’ve got Republicans seizing, pouncing and bludgeoning. What’s next?

