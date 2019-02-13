As we told you last night, Dem Sen. Ed Markey, who is all on board with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, has for some reason been disturbed by Sen. Mitch McConnell saying he’d bring the bill to a vote:

Democrats hyperventilating about their own bill coming up for a vote speaks volumes. Here’s how the Associated Press framed it in a headline:

McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Dems https://t.co/jqFhTgmOeu — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 13, 2019

Incredible headline from AP here. McConnell wields Green New Deal (a DREAM bill for Democrats, encompassing their most progressive priorities all in one place) as bludgeon against Dems. It only works as a bludgeon if Democrats are divided on it.https://t.co/kB7e1A8T8Q pic.twitter.com/SNfv0x8TRU — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 13, 2019

Imagine the headline if McConnell said the GND would NEVER get an up or down vote in the Senate!

An amazing headline that is literally two clicks away from the generic "Republicans pounce!" slop we're accustomed to. IT'S A DEMOCRATIC BILL. EVERY SINGLE SENATE DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR THE PRESIDENCY HAS ENDORSED IT. https://t.co/u8Bn85ig90 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 13, 2019

Dems can always count on the MSM for an assist, even when their bluff gets called.

GOP pouncing on Dems with their own legislation! https://t.co/sCpR5JhxZv — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 13, 2019

Hold up. We have 12 yrs left on earth, per @AOC, and we must act now to stop #globalwarming. #McConnell is bringing up the very legislation proposed & somehow it’s a “bludgeon” against dems who support it? Including the 4 Senators running for President? https://t.co/ATfZiqR1cN — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) February 13, 2019

“Republicans bludgeon” just doesn’t have the same appeal as “Republicans pounce” imo. — Neal Pierson (@NealPierson) February 13, 2019

Is this pouncing or seizing? Need clarification. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) February 13, 2019

So now we’ve got Republicans seizing, pouncing and bludgeoning. What’s next?