As Twitchy told you last night, Sen. Ed Markey didn’t seem to appreciate Mitch McConnell calling the Dems’ Green New Deal bluff by saying the Senate would take a vote on it:

Sen. Ed Markey says Mitch McConnell is trying to ‘sabotage’ the Green New Deal by calling a vote https://t.co/1oKggTM6Fk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 13, 2019

Turn up the Beastie Boys, because Markey said McConnell allowing a vote on a Dem proposal was somehow SABOTAGE:

Don’t let Mitch McConnell fool you: this is nothing but an attempt to sabotage the movement we are building. He wants to silence your voice so Republicans don’t have to explain why they are climate change deniers. McConnell wants this to be the end, this is just the beginning. https://t.co/GUxJ5HG2jb — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 12, 2019

Dems say this legislation is necessary to “save the planet” from a fiery demise but are angry the GOP will allow a vote on it. Got that?

Maybe Sen. Markey knew how silly that looked, because today he served up some fresh spin and tripped all over Team AOC’s “FAQ” backfire. Notice how Markey tries to make it sound like it’s all something Republicans made up:

The #GreenNewDeal has Republicans obsessively talking about cow flatulence. But it’s nothing new. Just read Justice Scalia’s dissent in Massachusetts v. EPA. Turns out *makes fart noise* has been the right wing’s on-record response to climate change since at least 2007. pic.twitter.com/U0Rjdzzp5c — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 13, 2019

But this is the decades-long Republican playbook on climate change – mock and debase the debate in the face of an existential threat to humanity that could devastate millions and cost trillions. They mock flatulence to deflect from facts. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 13, 2019

NICE try, senator:

Dude, you author a proposal to realign the entire US economy to address climate change AND social justice. Then, you blame the Republicans for mocking you by calling for a vote. For heavens sake, own this and don’t blame others for it being stupid. — HillaryNotHere (@HillaryNotHere1) February 13, 2019

You mad @SenMarkey? If your Green Deal is so great for America, you should be happy it will go up for a vote Haven't seen your face in years, and this is where you throw your support?! You're an embarrassment to Massachusetts 🐄#GreenNewDeal https://t.co/9MZCaAH61f — Joycee – The One & Only 😉😘 (@TeedIsMe) February 13, 2019

And the “farting cows” part of the Green New Deal FAQ from Ocasio-Cortez remains posted at NPR’s website — it’s nothing Republicans made up, no matter how much Dems (with help from the media) continue to insist otherwise.

Other than that, SOLID burn on the Republicans, senator. *Eye roll*

