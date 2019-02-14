Rep. Ilhan Omar has had one heck of a week.

And by a heck of a week, we mean one dumpster fire after another.

You’d think when David ‘KKK’ Duke and Louis ‘known anti-Semite’ Farrakhan are praising you, you MIGHT think twice about some of the crap you’re spewing but what do we know, right?

Look at this crap.

The rave reviews are coming in for @IlhanMN's performance today against Eliot "Adams" Abrams, this one from former Ku Klux Klan Grand Klavicle, the King of Kooks, the Krumb-Bum himself, David Duke! Nice work, Congressperson! pic.twitter.com/TrFAYmg0E6 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) February 13, 2019

Because OF COURSE, he does.

Wonder if Ilhan will add this to her resume? David Duke is a fan …

Cripes.

Steve King has to be really pissed. After all the work he put in, a freshman Rep managed to surpass him as David Duke's favorite member of Congress in less than a month. https://t.co/yHfuvBKiQ7 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 14, 2019

Heh.

When both Farrakhan and David Duke praise you, you’ve hit the jackpot. Mazel tov @IlhanMN. You’ve had quite the week. https://t.co/p5c2OE9cLb — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) February 14, 2019

Hey, way to go Ilhan. (yikes)

Next up: African Americans must stand with David Duke. https://t.co/GW3RP5kBwz — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 14, 2019

Yeah, the Left has not handled this well. Or they are simply showing us who they really are for a change.

'Zionist war criminal': David Duke backs #Ilhan Omar in Elliott Abrams clash https://t.co/dfhsGvXeNG pic.twitter.com/hvnyHvNimU — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 14, 2019

David Duke has always been a Leftist. https://t.co/Ye7jrJiOz6 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2019

True story.

Democrats invented the Klan after all.

Sarsour's instructions on who are good Jews and who are bad Jews are about as useful as the same advice from David Duke – as a reverse barometer. https://t.co/oRFfKbgvIh — Richard Klagsbrun (@KlagsbrunTO) February 14, 2019

Wow.

We feel like we write that a lot these days but seriously, wow.

People who have backed @IlhanMN over her antisemitic tweets :

David Duke

Louis Farrakhan

Tamika Mallory

Linda Sarsour

Do I need to say something else ? — Niv (@nvjdr) February 12, 2019

Like we said, a heck of a week.

