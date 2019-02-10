Have we mentioned how much fun the Democratic Primary is going to be?

Dude. If we were Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, or even Elizabeth Warren, we would SO give Kirsten Gillibrand a hard time about not knowing how to eat fried chicken. Seriously.

How can you not know how to do this if you live in America?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Eventually the food is served & Gillibrand starts to eat her fried chicken with a fork. She looks around, sees other people eating with their hands and says “Um Kiki, do we use our fingers or forks for the chicken?” Kiki said to use her fingers, and use her fingers she did. pic.twitter.com/jYO8DgSiBD — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) February 9, 2019

Hopefully, Kiki then reminded Gillibrand to chew before she swallowed.

Holy cow.

Special rules for wings and drumsticks :))) — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) February 10, 2019

Heh.

Wait she wasn’t carrying hot sauce — anthony goodwin (@msgdi8511) February 10, 2019

She ain’t in no ways tired.

Insane that she doesn’t know to eat it with her hands. A real woman of the people right there. Has she ever ventured from the Upper East Side or DC? — Jon Ward (@dermatophyte) February 10, 2019

I'm sorry. How does one not know how to eat fried chicken? Has she been under a rock her entire life? — Nixie Knox (@GetteLynne) February 10, 2019

Does this disqualify her? No, not at all, but it really makes her look like she's out of touch with the average person. I hadn't started researching her as a candidate yet but honestly this does not help motivate me towards doing it. — Jeffry Hysong (@jmhysong) February 10, 2019

Because she IS out of touch with the average person.

Most Democrats are.

#SorryNotSorry

obviously @SenGillibrand ought to spend the next 4 years getting out and about more (away from the upper West side and the Hamptons) getting a clue of the real world and then maybe run for President in 2024! — Jack N Rosenthal (@jacknicorose) February 10, 2019

If some people didn't run for president they'd never leave the office. Apparently.https://t.co/rE8SObdOXx — blue 🌊 rant 🧢 2019 (@web_rant) February 10, 2019

Why are they so out of touch with America? — chet silverman (@chettysbbq) February 10, 2019

How long ya’ got?

HAAAAAA.

Did she pull that bottle of hot sauce out of her purse to the surprise and delight of all assembled? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 10, 2019

Like we said … so much fun.

