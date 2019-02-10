Have we mentioned how much fun the Democratic Primary is going to be?

Dude. If we were Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, or even Elizabeth Warren, we would SO give Kirsten Gillibrand a hard time about not knowing how to eat fried chicken. Seriously.

How can you not know how to do this if you live in America?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Hopefully, Kiki then reminded Gillibrand to chew before she swallowed.

Holy cow.

Heh.

Trending

She ain’t in no ways tired.

Because she IS out of touch with the average person.

Most Democrats are.

#SorryNotSorry

How long ya’ got?

HAAAAAA.

Like we said … so much fun.

Related:

