Imagine thinking that posting a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about how she wants to go back to the FDR roots of the Democratic Party is a good thing. Then again, it is a verified account called @SocialSecurityWorks so we suppose we shouldn't be surprised at this but yeah … wow.

Watch.

"I reject the idea that universal healthcare is impossible…We need to return to our FDR roots as a party." – @AOC #MedicareForAll pic.twitter.com/kGvU3g9H7N — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) February 8, 2019

So we need to return to a time when Democrats dumped a bunch of people into internment camps?



And we get it, AOC is trying to pretend her Medicare For All garbage would actually work if mean ol’ Republicans would just get out of the way but still.

It's painful but we get it.

Lmao.. “i reject the idea that traveling faster than the speed of light is impossible”… — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) February 9, 2019

“I reject the idea that men won’t want to urinate in jugs and make coffee out of it.”

The jokes write themselves.

It is impossible in a country this size. You’re smarter than this @AOC. — Grant Keller (@kellergrant27) February 9, 2019

She's not.

I don’t reject the idea that universal health care is possible. I reject the idea that universal health care is free, and I reject the idea that government run programs are administered in a fair or equitable manner. — Kent Merritt (@kentmerritt11) February 8, 2019

FYI, if you want to read some terrifying stuff, just go through this thread and read the number of people saying how this works in CanaDUH so it should work here.

And no offense to Canada but it gets really old.

Universal health care is not impossible. We just do not want it to be run by the government. — Rodney Owen (@rodneyaowen) February 10, 2019

She'd have us conservatives locked up in a New Your Bronx second Foo! — markharger (@markharger) February 10, 2019

Don't give her any ideas.

Hey…she's an economic genius. She has no time to be bothered by the hidden atrocities committed by our government and FDR. — JK (@JKHokie) February 10, 2019

First it was getting us back to Great Depression era tax rates, great depression programs disguised as a Green New Deal so basically what we have is @AOC & dems pushing for: Making Another Great Depression AGAIN #MAGDA — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) February 10, 2019

does she realize FDR's new deal plunged a recession into the Great Depression and almost collapsed the economy? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) February 10, 2019

We're going to guess she does not.

Or she's willing to ignore it.

Or she got FDR confused with another Democrat … the possibilities here are endless.

The #FemaCamps are green…

A return to FDR's internment camps may be required.

We all may need reeducation to fully understand and appreciate the quatrains of @AOC. #NewGreenDealhttps://t.co/2E6zWjtGqQ — Jef Brads (@JefBrads) February 10, 2019





