Imagine being so agenda-driven that you’d block a bill that PROHIBITS infanticide.

Think about that for a minute.

People like Democratic Senator Patty Murray don’t want legislation making infanticide illegal.

No words.

Luckily Brit Hume had plenty:

They claim the bill bans nothing not already banned. That would make it harmless, no? So why block it? https://t.co/pCvBjzzpsI — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 5, 2019

Why block it?

To play politics, that’s why.

From National Review:

On the Senate floor this evening, Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) called for unanimous consent on his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which provides protections for any infants born alive after attempted abortion procedures. Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington objected to the bill on the floor, preventing it from receiving unanimous consent. Murray claimed that the legislation is unnecessary because there are already legal prohibitions on infanticide. Murray was the only Democratic senator to come to the Senate floor this evening and left immediately after objecting. Earlier today, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell affirmed his support for Sasse’s legislation and hinted that he’d be willing to bring it to the floor for a roll-call vote. “I hope that none of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle invent any reasons to block this request later today,” McConnell said. “That would make quite a disturbing statement. If they do inexplicably block Senator Sasse’s effort, I can assure them that this will not be the last time we try to ensure that all newborns are afforded this fundamental legal protection.”

McConnell should MAKE these Democrats vote against a bill prohibiting infanticide. Make them OWN their support for abortion very publicly.

Because the Democrats are now the party of unquestioned baby-killing. They wear it like some ghoulish badge of honor. [follows appreciated!] — 🅹🅴🆁🆁🆈 🅷🅰🆃🅲🅷🅴🆃🆃 (@Chop0Matic) February 5, 2019

But they have no problem adding to the hundreds of gun laws already in existence — Jeff Mullinax (@JeffMullinax2) February 5, 2019

Of course they don’t because certain children’s lives matter to their agenda while others do not.

The GOP got exactly what it wanted: Dems on the record that they support infanticide. — rleeg (@slickrandall77) February 5, 2019

Fair point.

Especially if McConnell makes them actually vote on it.

