Jessica Valenti seems displeased with an Atlantic article about late-term abortions.

Who ever edited that Atlantic piece on "late-term abortions" should be embarrassed — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

She thinks they should be embarrassed, but after reading this thread we’re pretty sure SHE’S the one who should be embarrassed.

In addition to obvious errors that could have been prevented with some fact-checking, the author writes about "third trimester abortions" while linking to research about abortion post-20 weeks (which is about when you get an ultrasound for fetal abnormalities) — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

The horror.

That's either a very sloppy mistake or a deliberate attempt to define abortions at 20 weeks as "late term" — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

20-week abortions seem pretty damn late term to this editor but we digress.

Most amazingly, there is no mention that the study linked to shows that women seek out abortions after 20 weeks BECAUSE of the limitations created by Republicans: insurance probs, geographical access, delays, etc — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

So Jessica is claiming women abort babies post 20-weeks because of Republicans. Surely she can go no lower than this.

As the mom of a 28 week preemie, tho, it was this I found most galling: "At 24 weeks, and now even as early as 21 weeks, newborn infants have survived outside the womb with the help of neonatal intensive care." You have no idea what it means to have a child that early. NONE. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

She did.

Of course, she did.

Ok, I’m sorry guys, but I have to break the ‘Twitchy wall’ here because I am the mother of a now teenage-girl who was born at 28 weeks. Valenti using her experience as some sort of proof that she is an expert on prematurity to try justifying late-term abortion is disgusting. Like there is only so low people can go and she passed it. The idea of watching very tiny babies, yes, as little as 21 weeks, survive the NICU and live full lives and still being able to push for babies that age to be aborted … well, there are no words.

First of all, the GOP is bankrupting parents with kids in the NICU – stays that cost literally millions of dollars. And the incredibly complex moral decision to extend or withdraw care to a preemie that young can never be made by lawmakers. The idea is vile. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

She’s seriously using premature infants to advocate for abortion while blaming the GOP.

You know what’s vile, Jessica?

This complete disconnect from the reality of pregnancy, childbirth & family tragedy is exactly how you know this has nothing to do with what's best for women or children. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

This just gets worse and worse.

The point is that the GOP has no business claiming it cares about families and babies while bankrupting parents with critically ill children https://t.co/97gDtqX40H — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 4, 2019

Gosh, sorry kids if you’re sick or cost too much that means you don’t get to live.

I honestly can’t believe the crap I read somedays on Twitter.

Luckily, there were plenty of pissed off preemie parents JUST LIKE ME who were ready to tell her to blow:

Beautiful.

Hi! I wanted to share these pics of my nephew, who was 1 lb when born at 24 weeks in 2011. 262 days in NICU, 2 yrs of feeding tube, a stroke, surgeries, etc. He is nonverbal, autistic, and has cerebral palsy. It is so hard, but beautiful. Will pray for you and your baby! pic.twitter.com/M1u6HADbw3 — Shannon Last (@shannon_last) February 4, 2019

My nephew, born in 2008, was born about 3 months premature. He was so small that I remember taking my brother's wedding ring and putting it over his wrist, I could have put his entire arm through the ring. He is alive and doing very well today. — Elijah Sims (@ElijahSims90) February 4, 2019

My niece and nephew were born at 28 weeks….spent approx a month in the NICU…both are perfect… — CurlyHurricane+7 (@gypsyof7) February 4, 2019

My wife had a beautiful boy that early, he is absolutely wonderful and healthy. Advocating for death bc of “difficulty” is evil. — Mike Gardner Jr. (@MikeGardnerJr1) February 4, 2019

Actually I do. My wife and I had triplets at 24 weeks. — (((Elie Maron))) (@ECMaron) February 4, 2019

My daughter was born at 27 weeks. I don't know how anyone could spend any amount of time in a NICU and be comfortable with abortions after 20 weeks. Makes me think that person is a monster, and i don't feel bad about judging at all. — Joey Solomon (@hmsromano) February 4, 2019

Yep. The logic of "abortion is,okay because the baby probably won't survive anyways" is assbackwards. Imagine that being said for anyone not an infant. "This car crash victim might not survive, so lets crush their skull and dismember them to make sure." — Noah (@reeb1011) February 4, 2019

Agreed – my son was born at 27 weeks, 1 day. 72 day stay in the NICU. Can't comprehend it. — Scott Bentley (@bentman013) February 4, 2019

Neither can I.

PS: Yes, that is my daughter in the featured image on our homepage, born at 28 1/2 weeks weighing less than a large soda at McDonald’s. Preemies are amazing.

Related:

‘Go outside, Brian.’ Krassenstein bro’s Super Bowl tweet gets mocked by some of the BEST on Twitter and ROFLMAO

SHOVE your mansplaining: Gun-grabbers try mobbing Dana Loesch for her prolife comments and GUESS how that goes

‘Truth in 15 minutes’: Video released by Nick Sandmann’s attorneys should TERRIFY anyone who smeared Covington kids