You can always tell you’re reading a Super Bowl tweet from someone who is clueless about sports when it sounds a little bit like a dad joke but even dumber.

Like this tweet from Brian Krassenstein.

While many of you are likely yelling "GO PATRIOTS" or "GO RAMS!" I'm yelling "GO ROBERT MUELLER and the rule of law!" #SuperBowl2019Atlanta — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 3, 2019

GO ROBERT MUELLER is so clunky.

Admit it, if you’ve heard the Krassenstein’s podcast you totally read this in his voice. Kind of like a chipmunk on helium, right?

Why are Leftists always miserable? — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) February 4, 2019

You might as well ask why the sun shines … ok, so there’s probably some scientific reason the sun shines (go ahead, scolds, get it out of your system) but this is a constant for many people on the Left. C’mon, the Super Bowl was really damn boring but tweeting about Mueller? Dude, just don’t.

Lamest tweet of 2019 — Ameer Malik (@amalik11) February 4, 2019

It’s early yet.

I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that you weren't invited to any superbowl parties — Davis MacAulay (@davisimacaulay) February 4, 2019

Go outside, Brian. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 3, 2019

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

Go outside, get some fresh air.

Oh, man.

Tweets from a padded cell https://t.co/DxxqDgUrV8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2019

So.

Damn.

Funny.

Hey, thanks Bri! Great tweet.

Related:

SHOVE your mansplaining: Gun-grabbers try mobbing Dana Loesch for her prolife comments and GUESS how that goes

‘Truth in 15 minutes’: Video released by Nick Sandmann’s attorneys should TERRIFY anyone who smeared Covington kids

WOWZA! You ain’t seen UNHINGED until you’ve seen THIS pro-abort guest on Tucker Carlson talking about VA abortion bill (watch)