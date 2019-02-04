You know if Brit Hume shares a thread on Twitter it’s a thread worth reading.

Like, every time.

And this thread Brit shared written by Ted Frank is no exception.

Good thread, especially the tweet with comparison of Fairfax case to Kavanaugh case. https://t.co/2KfoNc1yYz — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 4, 2019

Ted does a fantastic job hitting the media and their double standards.

Read on.

It’s a good thing when media emphasizes claims are “unsubstantiated” and refuses to run stories that are “uncorroborated,” but one can only note the double standard. Far more detail in the much more serious allegation against Fairfax and it’s without obvious political motivation. pic.twitter.com/2b5LVXWnvw — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

Wait, you mean it’s different from Sen. Dianne Feinstein magically producing a letter from Christine Blasey-Ford during Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing? Color us shocked.

Notable absence of our blue-checked betters hectoring us to “Believe All Women” and insisting that an accuser—who has much more at stake and hurting her own party—has no motive to lie. — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

They only want us to believe certain women, but we digress.

It would be nice if this means that the media and the mob have learned something from last year, but I suspect it will all go away with the next smear campaign using the MeToo shield against someone on the right. /3 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

But Kavanaugh, that’s all we keep seeing from the Left, even though the allegations against him completely fell apart.

Washington “Democracy Dies in Darkness” Post isn’t even running a story, twelve hours *after the unfairly accused politician issued a public denial*. /4 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

They did run a story eventually but the fact they only did it NOW … yeah.

*Ted covers this as well down the thread*

It’s as if they know that even reporting the denial is a dreadfully unfair smear precisely because a subset of its readers will assume the accusation has merit. — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

Yup.

* Fairfax accuser identifies time and place with specificity

* Fairfax accuser shares Fairfax’s politics

* Fairfax accuser immediately identified herself

* Fairfax allegations not sandbagged

* Fairfax ISSUED A STATEMENT I don’t think that’s enough to report. But it’s more. /7 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

Yup yup.

I can’t emphasize the sandbagging enough. Senate Judiciary Committee has a marvelous procedure for investigating salacious claims without exposing accusers or accused to circus. Many candidates withdraw when investigation done. Dems went with circus at expense of Ford. /8 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

And at the expense of Kavanaugh.

That was a hugely cynical demonstration that the Democrats didn’t believe a single word of the allegation and didn’t remotely care about the issue. They just wanted to smear Kavanaugh and knew regular procedures would not accomplish that. And media happily helped. /9 — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

Bingo.

Post now runs a story with the denial at 12:12, and explanation why they didn’t previously run it (denying Fairfax’s version), but doesn’t explain why this got different treatment than Kavanaugh. https://t.co/lpYziPcX9Z — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) February 4, 2019

Rationale.

That’s adorable.

