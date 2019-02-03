Delegate Kathy Tran was quick to jump on the bandwagon of Democrats calling for Ralph Northam to resign after his yearbook surfaced with a photo of him in either blackface or wearing a KKK hood that he is now trying to claim wasn’t him even though he apologized originally and admitted he did wear blackface once but it was for a Michael Jackson thing and totally different.

Wonder if he feels like she’s the ultimate traitor after he came out in support of her vile, despicable abortion bill that would allow a mother to abort her newly born child.

I stand with my friends in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and Virginia House Democratic Caucus in calling for Governor Northam to resign. pic.twitter.com/ehpb92gpEf — Kathy Tran (@KathyKLTran) February 2, 2019

She is deeply offended that he might have worn blackface. That whole killing newly born babies thing though, she’s totes cool with that.

You need to resign too. — Gina Alagata (@GinaAlagata) February 2, 2019

Et tu Brute? — noelle cablay (@phatpiano) February 2, 2019

So you’re okay with baby-killing but the kkk hat/blackface was too much. Got it. — BeckieBea 🦉 (@DigitalChick73) February 2, 2019

Yes, the woman that would make Margaret Sanger proud, is now calling on her fellow infanticide champ to resign. Talk about pot meeting kettle. — Jason M (@JasonSMoonen) February 2, 2019

You really don't have much of a leg to stand on — waveform55 (@aggiejammer08) February 2, 2019

You stand on dead babies. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 3, 2019

This is too far but killing babies is A-OK apparently. — Adam Todd 🇺🇸 (@markadamtodd) February 2, 2019

We’re sensing a theme here, Kathy.

I’m sure you leaked those photos [email protected] your own ass — Forrest “The Duke of New York A#1” (@ReallyBroReally) February 2, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil hat* Hey, man, anything is possible these days.

The day after he went on the radio to defend you 😂 — Rev. Matthew Codd (@mmcodd) February 2, 2019

That’s politics for you. Amazing that he is now *more* toxic than her… — Christian Heiens (@ChristianHeiens) February 2, 2019

You stand for nothing good. — 💗 (@frenchtoastnow) February 2, 2019

Just the person we needed to hear from 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Michael J. Rossano 🇺🇸 (@mjrossano) February 2, 2019

Kathy was probably hoping this would distract from her terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week but nope.

And speaking of her crappy week, it seems Kathy couldn’t even stand to meet her constituents face-to-face:

Democrat Delegate Tran cancels her Town Hall Meeting in wake of Pro-Life Rally. https://t.co/bSKhnqNIY4 — Culpeper County GOP (@CulpeperGOP) February 1, 2019

Extremist runs away from aghast constituents https://t.co/iDw4qWArIC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 2, 2019

And then tosses ally under the bus in hopes of saving her own skin.

