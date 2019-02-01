Watching the Left meltdown every time Howard Schultz is mentioned, like, at all, could be this editor’s new favorite thing. Especially Ian Millhiser, that dude totally loses his sh*t.

And truth be told, they can’t seem to deal with the idea of a billionaire who actually did earn his money who agrees with them on some things but doesn’t necessarily agree with the party so he may run as an Independent. He’s a threat.

So, of course, the Left is doing what it always does, and trying to shut him down through any means necessary, which is probably why Howard tweeted this piece out:

Lots of opinions this week. Here’s another: “They’re try­ing to bully Mr. Schultz out of run­ning, but along the way they’re mak­ing the case for why he should.”https://t.co/riajyXuVQ7 via @WSJ — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 31, 2019

From the WSJ:

The way progressives are denouncing Howard Schultz, you’d think he is Donald Trump’s first cousin. The former Starbucks CEO said Sunday he might run for President as an independent in 2020, and Democrats have since been shrieking like teenagers at a horror movie. They seem to fear a policy debate, which is exactly why a Schultz candidacy could be good for the country, including Democrats. Senator Elizabeth Warren wasted no time on Twitter deriding “billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged…

This is going to be SO MUCH FUN.

Democrats might benefit from reacquainting themselves with the private economy and wealth creation, which is damaged by punitive taxation. Mr. Schultz could point this out in debates and note how the success of Starbucks allowed him to provide thousands of Americans with jobs, good health care, and the $30 million to help veterans navigate the workforce that Mr. Schultz has written about in these pages.

HA HA HA HA HA HA. *popcorn*

And Howard is right, look at this:

Don’t run. — Erin McDougald (@FlapperGirlJazz) February 1, 2019

actually we're making the case for why you shouldn't. — tom r 🌹 Frend to Cow’s of All Size (@StoryTom) February 1, 2019

Do the country a favor … stick to what you do — Ahmed (@Nafarat100100) February 1, 2019

No, just run for the dems or GOP… Otherwise you will enable a Narcicist to stay in office 4 more years — Michael Jensen (@Michael10plus10) February 1, 2019

But Hillary didn’t win?

Heh.

We Don't Want You

Stick to making gross, overpriced, coffee — Ok Then, Bro (@Amylia80) February 1, 2019

So angry.

Maybe they should drink more coffee?

You are spare parts, bud. — ….Allegedly (@Warwinner4) February 1, 2019

It's not bullying, Howard. We just don't want you. — gin. (@showupforthis) February 1, 2019

Ya’ gotta love the party of tolerance, eh?

