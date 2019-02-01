Watching the Left meltdown every time Howard Schultz is mentioned, like, at all, could be this editor’s new favorite thing. Especially Ian Millhiser, that dude totally loses his sh*t.

And truth be told, they can’t seem to deal with the idea of a billionaire who actually did earn his money who agrees with them on some things but doesn’t necessarily agree with the party so he may run as an Independent. He’s a threat.

So, of course, the Left is doing what it always does, and trying to shut him down through any means necessary, which is probably why Howard tweeted this piece out:

From the WSJ:

The way progressives are denouncing Howard Schultz, you’d think he is Donald Trump’s first cousin. The former Starbucks CEO said Sunday he might run for President as an independent in 2020, and Democrats have since been shrieking like teenagers at a horror movie. They seem to fear a policy debate, which is exactly why a Schultz candidacy could be good for the country, including Democrats.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wasted no time on Twitter deriding “billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged…

This is going to be SO MUCH FUN.

Democrats might benefit from reacquainting themselves with the private economy and wealth creation, which is damaged by punitive taxation. Mr. Schultz could point this out in debates and note how the success of Starbucks allowed him to provide thousands of Americans with jobs, good health care, and the $30 million to help veterans navigate the workforce that Mr. Schultz has written about in these pages.

HA HA HA HA HA HA. *popcorn*

And Howard is right, look at this:

But Hillary didn’t win?

Heh.

So angry.

Maybe they should drink more coffee?

Ya’ gotta love the party of tolerance, eh?

