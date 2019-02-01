Gotta love when the Left creates a diversity monster that eventually turns on them and starts eating them as well. It’s sort of like having a pet alligator and thinking if you’re nice to the alligator it will eat you last.

BuzzFeed seems to be having some problems beyond their layoffs …

Buzzfeed is Being Accused of Laying Off Mostly POC and LGBT Employees https://t.co/8YhAes9EvV — Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) January 30, 2019

From NextShark.com:

Following the chain of layoffs, computer science student Alexandre Mouriec has developed a website called “Hire A Buzzfeeder” to help these former employees find new jobs. Since then, the link has been shared by thousands of Twitter users, including remaining Buzzfeed staff members. However, those following this news closely are accusing Buzzfeed of laying off mostly POC and LGBTQ employees. Among these minority ethnic and LGBTQ former staff are some well-known figures within Asian American communities like Kane Diep, Niki Ang, Kevin Nguyen, Shila Farahani, Jared Sosa, and Ray Pajar, just to name a few. These writers and producers have frequently created content on race, culture, mental health, and issues facing the LGBTQ communities.

Ruh-roh.

Oh it's too perfect. Get woke, go broke, and now get turned on by those you tried so hard to appease. Couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch of future coders. — Terry Rooney (@TheTerryRooney) February 1, 2019

Notice we have not made a ‘learn to code’ joke … yet.

Wait, did we just make one?

Drat!

When the left tried to out “woke” each other. pic.twitter.com/9CRPTkhel5 — TwoPiece (@twopiece55) February 1, 2019

Whoa, is that a thing now? Out-woking someone?

Please, no.

Heh.

Related:

Cool story, BRO: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s thread about how he can’t WAIT to trample the #2A gets NUKED (more than once!)

‘Utterly SHAMELESS!’ Rachel Maddow’s latest Russia conspiracies and fearmongering are even pissing the Left off

HACK! Bill Kristol calls VA abortion bill ‘important reminder’ of why NeverTrump Repubs aren’t Dems, trips over HIS OWN donation