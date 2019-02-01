Buck Sexton didn’t hold back with his latest tweet about NeverTrump ‘conservatives’.

January was perhaps the worst month for never Trump “conservatives” since the election If you ally with those who support infanticide, socialism, and a great green leap forward to “own drumpf” You are not a conservative. Period. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 1, 2019

Buck really should learn how to speak his mind. Heh.

Considering the month Democrats had in January, we agree with Buck. If a so-called Conservative hates Trump enough to support and try to elect Democrats after what we saw from them in Virginia they are in no way, shape, or form a Conservative. There is no amount of ‘dunking on Trump’ worth supporting people who nonchalantly talk about aborting a child while they are actually being born.

Like Kathy Tran. Like Ralph Northam.

Heck, Bill Kristol donated money to Ralph Northam.

That is what the movement has sadly become.

Hear hear. I feel I’ve been pretty open to the fact I’m not the biggest of trump fans, but 1. There’s no way I’ll ever side with a pro- death Dem 2. Trumps pleasantly surprised me on many of his policies.i don’t think one has to be a “never”/“always”trumper, just pro-commonsense — Matt Wilbert (@WilbertMatt35) February 1, 2019

Excellent point. This editor was absolutely ‘Never Trump’ during the primary and even the election (voted for Johnson), but the idea of pushing Democrats as a means to punish or teach the GOP a lesson is a step too far.

And let’s be honest, being ‘never’ or ‘always’ is not exactly a healthy way to be politically active. Like @AG_Conservative pointed out yesterday, both sides of this Trump coin have become cultists.

Sorry, not sorry.

Related:

Well, well, well … what do we have here?! What BuzzFeed is being accused of NOW has GOT to be karma

Cool story, BRO: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s thread about how he can’t WAIT to trample the #2A gets NUKED (more than once!)

‘Utterly SHAMELESS!’ Rachel Maddow’s latest Russia conspiracies and fearmongering are even pissing the Left off