Most of the NeverTrump movement decided it was better to vote for Trump than have Hillary in 2016, and even those who didn’t vote for Trump and instead voted for the Libertarian (like this editor, true story) have since started doing their best to call balls and strikes when it comes to the president.

Because even if you’re still not a personal fan of Trump, some of the things he has accomplished have been wins not only for the Republican party but for the country as well.

However, there are still about 30 or so members of the NeverTrump clan who have taken their hatred of Trump a step further and seem to be actively working against all Republicans acting as if they are teaching the party a lesson.

@AG_Conservative wrote a pretty spot-on and brutal thread about what remains of the movement:

Shocker! This is after a week where Dems have adopted the most extreme positions imaginable, including embracing nationalizing whole industries, banning private health insurance, and infanticide. There are no principles in play here. Just cultists. pic.twitter.com/5sxiM0ilnz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

Just yesterday, Democrats in Virginia tried to push an abortion bill through that would have allowed women to abort babies AFTER THEY HAD BEEN BORN … and there’s ol’ Tom Nichols talking about how Republicans deserve to lose.

Really, dude?

They are no different than the pro-Trump MAGA cultists. They are willing to abandon every position and belief. Again, this isn’t about opposing bad Republicans or supporting respectable alternatives, it’s about opposing people based solely on the letter next to their name. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

Bingo.

Anyways, how many elections in a row do you get to support strictly Dems before you stop pretending to be the principled righty? Also, same people argued we needed divided gov’t in 2018, but now just voting straight party Dem in 2020. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

They like to pretend they’re the smartest people in the room and the rest of us country bumpkins just aren’t bright enough to figure out how trashing our own party and supporting abortion-loving, open-borders-pushing Democrats will ultimately save this country.

This isn't even about Trump. He's on the ballot in 2020. You can vote against him without voting for every other Dem running. Don't think it hasn't been noticeable that these same people are mostly silent while Dems are openly advocating for 3rd trimester abortions…. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

See?

What kind or principle requires you to oppose all Republicans while supporting Dems who you allegedly disagreed with on every issue a few years ago? They are far-left cultists, not principled conservatives. And it's about time people identified them as such. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

Boo and yah.

Seems AG just threw down the gauntlet.

& this outrages some of us because it makes it seem like everyone who was a principled conservative critic of Trump is a fraud. They behave like MAGA parodies of principled conservatives. In reality, you can oppose Trump w/o abandoning all your conservative beliefs. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

In other words, the NeverTrump cult has become exactly what they hated about the MAGA cult.

Yup.

I want to make one more point: These people represent a total of like 30 people on Twitter (on the right). They just get a lot of attention because those on the left, especially in the media, love being able to use them to validate their attacks against the right. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

Awww yes, the ‘Salon Cons’. So-called Conservatives the Left finds acceptable … mainly because they despise their own party most of all.

True story.

