Oh good. Planned Parenthood’s action group (which just so happens to have this editor blocked like 99% of the other Planned Parenthood accounts) came out to defend Kathy Tran and attempt some damage control where Ralph Northam is concerned.

Guess they’re worried the politicians they’ve bought and paid for over the years might be losing some popularity after this despicable attempt to allow abortion DURING labor for certain babies.

Our pro-abort friends wrote an entire thread on this in fact:

The Trump-Pence administration has a lengthy record of taking positions that fly in the face of science and medicine. This callous — and deliberate — misrepresentation is no exception. 1/ https://t.co/uGeMCS1shF — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Well now, it seems their, ‘But Trump’ argument is front and center.

And really, did they say callous and deliberate misrepresentation?

We heard Tran say these things, neither Trump nor Pence made anything up.

Let’s set the record straight: The idea that the proposed bill in VA somehow allows a woman to have an abortion up to or as she gives birth is flat-out untrue — it’s simply not how medical care works. 2/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Oh, ok, let’s have the baby killers who give politicians like Northam and Tran bunches of money to push these sorts of bills set the record straight.

Wow.

Abortions later in pregnancy are rare. They often result from a diagnosis of severe fetal abnormalities, or serious risks to a pregnant person’s health. This woman’s story shows how painful these situations can be: https://t.co/vemE8vAo8D 3/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Doncha love it when they exploit a woman’s pain for their agenda?

Classy.

These are situations where women and doctors need every option possible, not restrictions by politicians who would tie doctors’ hands and shame women. 4/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Women who want to abort a child while they are being born should be shamed.

A later pregnancy could put a woman’s health or life at grave risk. Currently, Virginia requires her to see *three separate doctors* to evaluate & certify a termination is necessary. There’s no medical reason for that. It’s onerous and unnecessary. 5/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

FFS.

They really think like this.

For Trump — or anyone — to suggest that the proposed bill in VA would result in women ending pregnancies while in labor is absurd, and an insult to women and the physicians who care for them. 6/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Trump didn’t suggest it, Tran did.

This bill doesn’t change the circumstances under which a pregnant person can obtain an abortion later in pregnancy, it changes the burdensome requirement to access a termination. https://t.co/uadNEvXLX1 7/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Awww, look at them posting an article from NY Magazine, like that’s a real source.

What Trump and other extremists continue to do is push lies and misinformation in an effort to ban all abortion, plain and simple. @realDonaldTrump and lawmakers in Virginia should stick to facts — and leave these hard medical decisions to women and their doctors. Period. 8/ — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 31, 2019

Funny how they call the people who are outraged over this bill the extremists.

And not funny ha ha.

And as you might have guessed, this thread didn’t go over so hot.

Here is a fact -> “Where it’s obvious a woman is about to give birth…would that be a point at which she could still request an abortion?” Republican Del. Todd Gilbert to Tran. “My bill would allow that, yes." – @KathyKLTran — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) January 31, 2019

Fact.

That is a BALD FACED lie! Tran admitted it on video! She agreed that even as the mother is DILATING the baby can be aborted… LIAR! — Tarheel_Soldier 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@Tarheel_Soldier) January 31, 2019

So are you saying rep. Tran is lying? Because everybody heard what she said. So either her or your organization is lying. Which is it? — Chris Campbell (@ChrisCampbell32) January 31, 2019

Politicians are on tape admitting abortion would be allowed up until the birth. Under these bills a woman would be allowed to kill the fetus up until 40 weeks for "mental or physical" health. This is a premature baby born at 33 wks. This is not a group of cells. This is murder. pic.twitter.com/VyGXHF9bI4 — NYCChic (@Queenof__Bx) January 31, 2019

If they were trying to make Tran and Northam look WORSE they succeeded.

