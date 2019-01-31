As Twitchy readers know, Gov. Ralph Northam really stuck his foot in his big mouth during a radio appearance where he admitted that yes, a baby could be aborted after it had been delivered. This was in response to a bill introduced by Del. Kathy Tran, a Democrat who has incidentally deleted her Twitter and Facebook accounts after the shocking video showing her admitting just how far her proposed bill would go went viral.

So brave.

VA gov on abortion this morning: “If a mother is in labor…the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians & mother" pic.twitter.com/cc15pVLjIQ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 30, 2019

As our readers ALSO know, ol’ Ralph was not very happy that people would insinuate he doesn’t care for children … even though people were just quoting his own words.

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019

Now, check out the ratio on his tweet.

Over 16k comments. That there is what we call a ratio REKT.

And it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella.

Meanwhile, while Northam is busy being offended that people are upset with him for basically saying it’s AOK to abort a child after they have been born, Del. Dawn Adams of Richmond is trying to save her own hide since she was a co-sponsor with Tran on the disgusting abortion bill.

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, says she would not have co-sponsored the controversial Virginia abortion bill if she had read it more closely, @gmoomaw reports. https://t.co/fFCsJb5WM0 — Times-Dispatch (@RTDNEWS) January 31, 2019

Ohhhh, ok, because that’s better.

She co-sponsored a bill she didn’t read very clearly.

On abortion.

This is just one disaster after another.

Look at this VA Democrat trying to blame … wait for it … TRUMP.

Trump and his Republicans in Richmond are trying to spread shameful lies about Kathy Tran, a tremendous delegate, and @GovernorVA @RalphNortham, a man who served our nation in uniform and dedicated his life to caring for children as a pediatrician. Don’t believe a word of it. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) January 31, 2019

Notice how Mark brought up Northam being a vet, like that makes him supporting this bill any better.

So he was lying in the radio interview and she was lying in the committee hearing in the House of Delegates? Nobody's lying about them. They are being *quoted*. — Edward Ahlsen-Girard (@efagirard) January 31, 2019

We. Heard. Them.

There is radio and video evidence.

What are they going to do next? Blame Russia?

Wait, maybe we shouldn’t give them any ideas.