Twitchy has posted plenty today about Gov. Ralph Northam’s radio appearance where he floated the possibility that, yes, a baby could be “aborted” after it had been delivered. A lot of people, and not just conservatives, found his talk of infanticide shameful and disgusting, but you know what’s really shameful and disgusting? Insinuating that he doesn’t care about children.

Seriously — he’s the victim in all this.

You have got to be kidding us.

Unreal.

