Twitchy has posted plenty today about Gov. Ralph Northam’s radio appearance where he floated the possibility that, yes, a baby could be “aborted” after it had been delivered. A lot of people, and not just conservatives, found his talk of infanticide shameful and disgusting, but you know what’s really shameful and disgusting? Insinuating that he doesn’t care about children.

Seriously — he’s the victim in all this.

I have devoted my life to caring for children and any insinuation otherwise is shameful and disgusting. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 31, 2019

You have got to be kidding us.

"I'll thank you people to stop quoting me accurately" https://t.co/X0uOg01ktv — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 31, 2019

You just endorsed the murder of newborn babies. We all heard exactly what you said. How dare you pretend to be a victim here, when the real victims are the babies you said you would leave to die on the table. https://t.co/b45lsCY0kL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 31, 2019

We're not insinuating anything. You LITERALLY SAID a baby could be born and made comfortable while a mother and doctor decide whether or not to kill her. https://t.co/sHeeB1KfXf — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 31, 2019

We're not insinuating. Far from it. https://t.co/ExeaHlcJDX — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2019

no one's insinuating; they're stating it in plain language https://t.co/lAOrqWVSLk — Just Karl (@justkarl) January 31, 2019

No, sir — YOU are shameful and disgusting, in your own words. There is no insinuation here — it's loud and clear. https://t.co/nKv1sMYnjh — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 31, 2019

We aren't insinuating anything. We are flat out accusing you of supporting infanticide because that is precisely what you said. https://t.co/I1QZEuzzjM — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

No one is insinuating that you haven’t cared for children. The issue is whether or not you support legislation that would allow for the abortion of healthy, viable fetuses, as well as your own unclear comments about how some babies should be cared for after birth. https://t.co/8oslLrbNx9 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 31, 2019

You’re right—anyone who insinuates you don’t care about babies is wrong. They should just come right out and say it. https://t.co/o5VXkKP5GQ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 31, 2019

Democrat Governor Ralph Northam endorsed murdering born-alive infants today: https://t.co/A2WpVY7ksS https://t.co/OUgKpt7KAD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

This man publicly defended infanticide, and is offended that people point out to him exactly what he said. https://t.co/9RPE6B0ZSC — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) January 31, 2019

We're not insinuating anything. You said you support withholding care and allowing babies to die after a failed third-trimester abortion. You are a disgrace to your office and the medical community and should have your medical license taken away. https://t.co/cUsZe7dj8h — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) January 31, 2019

You're actually the one insinuating you don't care for children, when you publicly advocated for killing them. https://t.co/FZHTRQGwPJ — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 31, 2019

“How DARE you quote my own words about murdering already-born children. You sick bastards!" https://t.co/SgUNZtGqs3 — L (@PartymanRandy) January 31, 2019

Shame on everyone for taking you at your murderous word. That you are a doctor and hold your views is especially repugnant. Thank you, though, for being honest. https://t.co/0dxPQqhiEM — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 31, 2019

Basically to sum this up: “I choose to kill babies becuase I love children so much.” https://t.co/RWlobuJZfP — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 31, 2019

You know what's shameful and disgusting? Nonchalantly talking about aborting a child while they are being born. This is your party.

This is your platform.

And we in VA will make sure this sticks to you for your entire term. You're welcome. https://t.co/2OdxIG4qtK — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 31, 2019

Do you feel as though you’ve been left on a table while other people talk about whether or not you get to live? https://t.co/AE7HcxLhcc — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 31, 2019

Imagine okaying infanticide of disabled infants and then acting like *you're* the victim https://t.co/i1633NH5fu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 31, 2019

Speaking of shameful and disgusting. https://t.co/cPJalNRfNB — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 31, 2019

What an idiot https://t.co/WJh0ejxK1B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 31, 2019

I wonder if anyone’s ever been ratioed out of office. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 31, 2019

Unreal.

Related: