As Twitchy reported, Delegate Kathy Tran who proposed quite possibly one of the grossest and vilest abortion bills to date deleted both her Twitter and Facebook account after video of her admitting the bill allowed babies who had been born or who were being born to be aborted went viral.

Seems the Democrat made her way back to Twitter to post a video explanation of the bill … we can’t decide if she’s just making more excuses OR if she’s doubling down.

Watch for yourself and decide.

Over the last few days, you may have heard a lot of misinformation about my bill to help women make their own healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctors. Here are the facts, straight from me.#IStandWithWomen pic.twitter.com/egMO2euUHe — Kathy Tran (@KathyKLTran) January 31, 2019

Look at that, she stands with women.

How noble.

*eye roll*

Misinformation? We heard HER on video saying these things so does that mean she was the one spreading misinformation?

Guess how this video is going over.

We watched the video. We heard what you said. pic.twitter.com/gfU2sOBNq7 — Misty Callahan (@MistyACallahan) January 31, 2019

Resign. — A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) January 31, 2019

That's not what you said here pic.twitter.com/6esvtZPppM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2019

Your video makes it clear – you want to make it very easy for people to kill babies as they are being born, as you said. Not sure why you think that’s such a benign position. — Jeff Given (@ElJefe322) January 31, 2019

Yeah. Got it.

That includes legally killing fully-grown, alive, aware babies at 30-40 weeks gestation with two doctors' opinion that it could impair the mother's mental health. Calling that radical opinion infanticide is not "misinformation." — Tom Toth (@TomToth3) January 31, 2019

Let me help refresh your clouded mind.https://t.co/ewNETv2XZ0 — They Call me the Snowman, cooooomooooon! (@jsundi13) January 31, 2019

Nope. No misinformation. Just you-in your own words. Thankfully Gilbert did his job by asking you those questions. As Virginians, we have every right to know the truth about proposed legislation. Your own answers exposed the truth about what you, VA Dems, PP, & NARAL want in VA. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 31, 2019

Except the words we heard were directly from your mouth. Quit back peddling……..I bet your kids have never felt so lucky in their life knowing you are willing to kill a new born. #stayclassy — They Call me the Snowman, cooooomooooon! (@jsundi13) January 31, 2019

Gold star for Dean Winchester gif.

We only heard what you said, which is that you’d allow babies to be killed while the mother is going into labor, and it only goes further downhill from there. Honestly, do you people not know the controversy is stemming from VIDEO OF YOU SAYING THESE THINGS? — dragon energy industry lobbyist (@Swags_McGee_96) January 31, 2019

You said it. Own it. — Obsolete Certainty (@Obsoletecertain) January 31, 2019

You gave 4 precious children life. Fight for other children to have that same chance at life. — Justin Bass (@DrJustinbass) January 31, 2019

Her intent is to ensure women can "make these decisions and access these services in a timely manner." Because, hey, sometimes 9 months just isn't enough. — Julia (@jaetimestwo) January 31, 2019

There are no misconceptions, it’s perfectly clear you need to be voted out of office in the next election. — Sean Welborn (@srw933) January 31, 2019

Amen.

Related:

HA! YES! Rep. Dan Crenshaw breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Dems on how a wall works in 1 tweet

You OWN this! Ralph Northam breaks ratio RECORDS while VA Democrats backpedal like CRAZY on vile abortion bill