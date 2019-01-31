As Twitchy reported, Delegate Kathy Tran who proposed quite possibly one of the grossest and vilest abortion bills to date deleted both her Twitter and Facebook account after video of her admitting the bill allowed babies who had been born or who were being born to be aborted went viral.

Seems the Democrat made her way back to Twitter to post a video explanation of the bill … we can’t decide if she’s just making more excuses OR if she’s doubling down.

Watch for yourself and decide.

Look at that, she stands with women.

How noble.

*eye roll*

Misinformation? We heard HER on video saying these things so does that mean she was the one spreading misinformation?

Guess how this video is going over.

Gold star for Dean Winchester gif.

Amen.

