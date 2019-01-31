The new talking point on the Left when it comes to pretending we don’t actually need more security along the border is to claim a wall or barrier wouldn’t work. That a wall is medieval, or even racist (don’t make that face, we’re mocking these people), and that anyone who supports any sort of steel structure along our southern border is just super dumb and mean.

Or something.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw explained quite simply how and why a border wall/barrier does work – he even used small words so anyone could understand.

When you’re trying to cross a border, and there’s a 20-plus foot steel slated barrier in your way, it seriously inhibits your ability to cross. A sensor tells a Border Agent, miles away, that they have to find you now. I wonder which one works better. #WednesdayWisdom — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 30, 2019

The only thing that would have made this better is if he’d started drawing pictures for the anti-security folks.

Watch out with that logic. — Phil Law (@Law4Congress) January 30, 2019

Right?! There is no place for logic in 2019 politics.

Psh.

Please stop speaking using logic, the Democrats will never understand! — Tom McFadden (@industrialtom) January 31, 2019

Maybe we should just skip all of this and build a giant moat filled with sharks with freakin’ laser beams on their heads.

Hrm, and then again maybe this editor should lay off the caffeine this morning.

Fair and many people on Dan’s thread are asking if we can do both.

The point though we think Dan is making is for those who say the wall won’t work, not that he’s justifying why ONLY a wall will work. If you’ve seen Crenshaw speak on border security you know very well the Representative supports a comprehensive security plan that includes the barrier and much more.

I like sensors and tall fences. Let’s use everything that’s available. pic.twitter.com/wvfgLjTrnd — klg (@Phxwarpedview) January 30, 2019

Ok, we’re convinced.

Both it is!

#BuildTheWall

Related:

You OWN this! Ralph Northam breaks ratio RECORDS while VA Democrats backpedal like CRAZY on vile abortion bill