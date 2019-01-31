As Twitchy reported earlier (honestly, we’ve reported on this a couple of times), Ian Millhiser has his underwear all sorts of bunched up over the possibility that Howard Schulz could run for president as an Independent in 2020.

His timeline is a treasure trove of twittery, tweets calling for people to boycott Starbucks, asking people to harass Schulz in public, and of course, this gem where he’s bragging about taxing Shulz into the middle class:

I can't wait to tax Howard Schultz back into the middle class. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 31, 2019

Dude clearly needs more fiber in his diet or something.

Ben Shapiro called him out:

Don't project your anger at your own lack of success onto Schultz's income https://t.co/Q0Eheusz4N — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2019

And at the end of the day, isn’t that all socialism really is? Someone being envious and angry about another’s success and trying to take it from them through any means necessary, even if that’s the government?

And he blocked me. Of course. LMAO. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 31, 2019

Poor lil feller. Twitter is hard.

So we’ll just call it the “success” tax — Bob Bovenizer (@idottr) January 31, 2019

I'm guessing he has billions that have already been taxed, at least once. — Bad Bologna Sandwich (@speedmonkey2) January 31, 2019

I bet he drinks Folgers black just to spite him 😏😁 pic.twitter.com/HCyp5MkvVA — ✨Amanda Northrup™✨ (@MothrOfADragon) January 31, 2019

Take that, Howard!

Heh.

Dude with FDR background pic is a massive authoritarian. — Mat Vaillancourt (@MVLibertas) January 31, 2019

Color us not shocked.

And he shows his true colors. Using the tax code as a punitive tool to punish successful people. — Jonathan Cate (@jcate49) January 31, 2019

And there it is, a key point of the Democrat’s agenda.

Good times.

