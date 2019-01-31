Matt Walsh might be onto something here.

Stop the murder of #UndocumentedInfants — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

If we start calling the unborn ‘undocumented infants’ then MAYBE Dems will actually start caring about protecting their lives. Hey, it could happen. And it seems people agree with Matt because his tag is trending in a big way …

We got #UndocumentedInfants trending within two hours. Keep it going pic.twitter.com/sXX1vhapDW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

Dems love crying about undocumented children.

Tellin’ you guys, this is something we should consider. With the Left, it’s always about the message and the marketing.

#UndocumentedInfants, we dig it.

People say that we all are undocumented immigrants. That's false, of course. My grandparents came here legally. But we all were #UndocumentedInfants at one time. We are given a chance. Who are we to deny that chance to those who come after us? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

See what we mean?

Legislation on slavery was "decided" at one point as well. I agree that we should "try love." Which is why we should be protecting vulnerable #UndocumentedInfants who cannot defend themselves. https://t.co/HV05EpEk2J — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

So much bingo.

Please Stop Killing #UndocumentedInfants Who Are Just Trying To Cross The Border Of The Birth Canalhttps://t.co/yAkHmZIasq — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

The border of birth.

Is this a vagina joke?

OK FINE, but you know you were thinking it.

We are told that undocumented people are still people. I totally agree. That includes #UndocumentedInfants, who are routinely crushed, poisoned, and dismembered just for trying to gain legal citizenship — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2019

Won’t someone please think of the children?!

#UndocumentedInfants sleep 90-95% of the day and dream in the womb. #Dreamers — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 31, 2019

Ooh, #Dreamers.

Nice.

Protect #UndocumentedInfants from murder at the hands of Democrats. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 31, 2019

Agreed.

I believe #UndocumentedInfants have Constitutional rights. — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) January 31, 2019

Because the vaginal canal doesn't magically grant life.#UndocumentedInfants — Lex Costa (@LexCosta90) January 31, 2019

There is no disputing that #undocumentedInfants become important contributors to our society, our communities, and our families. They are the fabric of our nation. — jane ferreira (@sjaneferr) January 31, 2019

Raise your hand if you love it when we can use the Left’s talking points against them.

Conservatives GREATLY support parents taking care of their children. We support working & providing for the family you create. We support right to choose which charities we donate money to for providing help to those who need it. We support accountability. #UndocumentedInfants — Libs Are Mental (@graphixpro1) January 31, 2019

Abortion is a hate crime.#UndocumentedInfants — bishop (@bishopgames) January 31, 2019

Damn right it is.

