Sounds like Rand Paul’s Chief Strategist, Doug Stafford, is ready to do more than just make a bunch of noise about the despicable abortion bill Kathy Tran tried to push in the state of Virginia. Especially since her reaction to the outrage was first to delete her Twitter account, and then to reactivate it and share a video of herself babbling about the bill and how she stands with women.

Over the last few days, you may have heard a lot of misinformation about my bill to help women make their own healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctors. Here are the facts, straight from me.#IStandWithWomen pic.twitter.com/egMO2euUHe — Kathy Tran (@KathyKLTran) January 31, 2019

Stafford’s reaction should keep Tran up at night.

Anyone in Springfield Va area HD 42 want to run against this infanticide promoter and liar – DM me, I’ll run your race for free. https://t.co/p4TqVRjLsH — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) January 31, 2019

Oh HELL YEAH.

Forget dragging Tran on Twitter, it’s time to go after that seat. And offering to do it free of charge?

*popcorn*

I'm already running precinct numbers. — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) January 31, 2019

Can I connect you with my friend who is doing the same thing in another VA district? Teamwork! — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 31, 2019

Happy to donate — Patrick (@PMC713) January 31, 2019

I've always wanted to live in virginia — Stay At Home Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) January 31, 2019

The woman who ran in 2017 seems very formidable. Check back in my timeline. — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 31, 2019

There should absolutely be consequences for an elected official who thinks pushing legislation like this abortion bill is in any way, shape, or form acceptable.

And Stafford has a great idea of what that consequence should look like.

Let’s do this!

Related:

‘It’s not complicated’: Michelle Malkin’s short tweet NAILING the Dem Party on illegal immigration AND abortion is PERFECT

‘Those were HER WORDS’! Planned Parenthood’s weak attempt at damage control around Kathy Tran’s abortion bill gets SHREDDED

GIRL BYE! Kathy Tran comes back to Twitter with video ‘explaining’ her despicable abortion bill and it goes VERY BADLY (watch)