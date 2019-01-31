Sounds like Rand Paul’s Chief Strategist, Doug Stafford, is ready to do more than just make a bunch of noise about the despicable abortion bill Kathy Tran tried to push in the state of Virginia. Especially since her reaction to the outrage was first to delete her Twitter account, and then to reactivate it and share a video of herself babbling about the bill and how she stands with women.

Stafford’s reaction should keep Tran up at night.

Oh HELL YEAH.

Trending

Forget dragging Tran on Twitter, it’s time to go after that seat. And offering to do it free of charge?

*popcorn*

There should absolutely be consequences for an elected official who thinks pushing legislation like this abortion bill is in any way, shape, or form acceptable.

And Stafford has a great idea of what that consequence should look like.

Let’s do this!

Related:

‘It’s not complicated’: Michelle Malkin’s short tweet NAILING the Dem Party on illegal immigration AND abortion is PERFECT

‘Those were HER WORDS’! Planned Parenthood’s weak attempt at damage control around Kathy Tran’s abortion bill gets SHREDDED

GIRL BYE! Kathy Tran comes back to Twitter with video ‘explaining’ her despicable abortion bill and it goes VERY BADLY (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Doug StaffordKathy TranRand PaulVirginia