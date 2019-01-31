We’re only about a month into 2019, and Democrats have already started to show their real and true colors. Between shutting the government down for 35 days to keep our southern border unsecured to pushing abortion bills that would allow a child that is being born (or that has been recently born) to be aborted, they are really doing a horrible job of not being disgusting and vile.

Michelle Malkin actually summed them up perfectly in one short but ‘sweet’ tweet:

It's not complicated. Radical Democrats are all for sanctuaries and safe spaces–except for unborn, full-term babies in the womb. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 31, 2019

BOOMAGE.

And all of it’s true.

They love idea of a cause to fight for but very few pro-choicers actually want to discuss specifics of an abortion itself just catch phrases and “gotchas”. They know the truth and it’s ugly — ❌ason (@KLMEMason) January 31, 2019

A pro-abort will do anything they can to keep from discussing what an abortion really is or how it works. They’d much rather pretend this is somehow about women’s rights than killing an innocent human being out of convenience.

A bit ironic and sad when you think of “safe spaces” a mothers womb should be #1 spot. — Garrett (@owengarrett57) January 31, 2019

You’d think.

But it is Democrats we’re talking about here.

Liberalism can’t figure out who they want to protect and who they don’t. It’s an ideal that eventually implodes on itself. It’s not a leadership ideal but one of oppression for those that disagree. — Jim Butz (@mitelman2007) January 31, 2019

Their method of thinking is beyond belief. — 🇺🇸 Hector K. Alvarez 🇵🇷 (@KyanAlvarez) January 31, 2019

Just when you think they can’t go lower they somehow manage to find a way.

can we declare the womb as a sanctuary city? — billy barnard (@iambilly2) January 31, 2019

Not a bad idea.

Someone should write a bill …

Related:

‘Those were HER WORDS’! Planned Parenthood’s weak attempt at damage control around Kathy Tran’s abortion bill gets SHREDDED

GIRL BYE! Kathy Tran comes back to Twitter with video ‘explaining’ her despicable abortion bill and it goes VERY BADLY (watch)

HA! YES! Rep. Dan Crenshaw breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Dems on how a wall works in 1 tweet