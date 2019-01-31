It’s always a good day when this editor stumbles across Sean Spicier’s timeline and there are a bunch of new screenshots he’s collected of people being mad at him because they’re not smart enough to look for the blue checkmark.

No matter how many times we write about this parody account, and how many different people he fools and ultimately embarrasses, they just keep on coming back for me.

And we say God bless America!

We imagine as we get closer and closer to the Democratic primaries his timeline is only going to get BETTER. This time around his tweets on Kamala Harris, Hillary, Howard Schulz, and supposed hate-crimes caught the attention of his ‘fan club’ … enjoy.

No kidding…Harris has a lot of dumb ideas pic.twitter.com/mzLI2CPbbO — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2019

Right? Kamala Harris has LITERALLY some of the dumbest ideas maybe ever.

LITERALLY.

Dearest Beth didn’t look for that dearest blue checkmark.

This never gets old.

He tried but I reminded him that he’s playing an independent centrist this week pic.twitter.com/YWUpanT8wA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2019

Yikes! Someone needs to cut back on the caffeine and that someone isn’t Spicier.

So you think closer to 99%? pic.twitter.com/gjl3kLk2Fo — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 30, 2019

What a lovely singing voice this guy must have.

#PeopleWhoTweetInHashtagsAreTheWorst

I know it’s you, Dad pic.twitter.com/CefbbbuE8b — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 29, 2019

HAAAAA.

And YOU’RE welcome.

