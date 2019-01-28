You know, since everyone and their dog has said they are considering a 2020 presidential run, this tweet from Pop-Tarts doesn’t seem all that crazy. That in and of itself speaks volumes about 2019 … and none of it’s good.

Hello I am considering a presidential run in 2020. Please RT if you would support this endeavor for me. — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 28, 2019

You know what? They’d still do better than Hillary.

Hopefully, they’d consider the Wendy’s Twitter account for VP.

Talk about LIT.

Don't tell me Vodka is your running mate. Enough of this Russian stuff. — Greg Stotelmyer (@Gstotelmyer) January 28, 2019

We KNEW IT!

So this is how the corporations take over — Yoseph Ballin' (@YosephBallin) January 28, 2019

Skynet is only a matter of time.

Duh.

Steak-umm just threw their hat in the ring.

Here we go!

I’d be ok with that. Personally pulling for @Wendys — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) January 28, 2019

we aren't here to take part

we're here to take over — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) January 28, 2019

DOMINATION.

I would legitimately vote for an anthropomorphized box of Pop Tarts over Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton. God speed. — i sleep in jeans (@zvcgna9) January 28, 2019

Us too.

Sorry. I’ve already endorsed Sweet Tarts. — john baxter (@johnbaxter22) January 28, 2019

The field is getting competitive.

"Make America Yummy Again!" Pop Tarts- 2020 🍩 — ArcanineFireBlaze 🔥 (@JoshuaplaysPKMN) January 28, 2019

This could totally work.

Landslide — Ryan ® (@rysat31) January 28, 2019

Right?

Have you seen the yahoos claiming they’ll run for president in 2020?

Pop-Tarts would fit right in.

