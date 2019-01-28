You know, since everyone and their dog has said they are considering a 2020 presidential run, this tweet from Pop-Tarts doesn’t seem all that crazy. That in and of itself speaks volumes about 2019 … and none of it’s good.

You know what? They’d still do better than Hillary.

Hopefully, they’d consider the Wendy’s Twitter account for VP.

Talk about LIT.

We KNEW IT!

Skynet is only a matter of time.

Duh.

Trending

Steak-umm just threw their hat in the ring.

Here we go!

DOMINATION.

Us too.

The field is getting competitive.

This could totally work.

Right?

Have you seen the yahoos claiming they’ll run for president in 2020?

Pop-Tarts would fit right in.

Related:

God bless TEXAS! Photo of cars in line stretching for miles of folks attending funeral of Air Force vet with no family is STUNNING

‘Like Covington? OH WAIT!’ Twitter claims it’s targeted harassment of certain peeps not ‘LEARN TO CODE’ that’s causing suspensions

Oh TATER, NO! Brian Stelter’s panel explaining why AOC makes ‘Conservative men uncomfortable’ is just a HOT MESS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionHillary ClintonPop-TartsTrump