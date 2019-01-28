Jessica Valenti shared a story about how a waitress recognized her while she was out with her eight-year-old daughter that very well could have happened BUT the Left has shared so many stories about WOKE cab drivers, children, vets, and yes, waitresses, Valenti shouldn’t be surprised that people aren’t exactly buying it.

Yesterday a waitress brought over free dessert cause she was a fan and my eight year old said, 'wow there ARE good things about being a feminist!' — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 27, 2019

And no, no there are not good things about being a feminist. At least not a modern-day feminist where the main goal is blaming men for all the ills in the world.

But we digress.

It was like the most impressed she's ever been with me — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 27, 2019

Sure.

Guess she didn’t like the pushback:

If I ever quit Twitter it’s not going to be because of the harassment (which I’m so used to) but because even posting something normal & human like “my kid likes ice cream” brings out assholes. This is such a sad place — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 27, 2019

Twitter is a sad place sometimes, especially when people like Valenti tweet horrible things and then act shocked when people are horrible.

And then the whole restaurant clapped, and the waitress’s name was Albert Einstein. 😂 — Holiday_Doggo (@A_Goode_Man) January 27, 2019

And there was a young girl wearing an eyepatch in a wheelchair who started singing, ‘Delta Dawn, what’s that flower you have on …’

People are still doing this schtick? — Brad McLean (@McLean_Deluxe) January 27, 2019

We thought they’d moved on to pushing woke federal employees but since the government shutdown is over here we are.

No, but in yellow.

Heh.

My friend’s second cousin’s two year old just read this and said, “This lady is full of poopoo” while he was busy doing his calculus homework. — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) January 27, 2019

r/thathappened It's just missing the part when everyone stood up and clapped — Kanye east (@MemeTeam360) January 27, 2019

And then Susan B. Anthony rose from the grave and thanked Jessica for making a mockery of the feminist movement.

Hey, it could happen.

