Ian Millhiser doesn’t seem very happy about Howard Schultz possibly running for president.

Ok, you know what, that doesn’t adequately describe the sh*tfit Ian threw on his timeline because WOWZA, this dude completely lost it.

Which of course means Republicans should support Schultz getting into the race …. heh.

Look at this:

Congratulations to @HowardSchultz on becoming the second most hated person in America! — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 28, 2019

Someone should tell Ian he’s tweeting like Trump. That will probably really freak the lil feller out.

Well, that’s not nice.

HA!

Someone isn’t getting a Christmas card this year.

If Howard Schultz gets into the presidential race, @MoveOn, @IndivisibleTeam, the @DNC, the major unions, and the major presidential campaigns should all use their email lists to promote a Starbucks boycott until he drops out. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 27, 2019

HURT PEOPLE BECAUSE IAN DOESN’T LIKE HOWARD.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

This might encourage us to drink more Starbucks, just sayin’.

It seems pretty clear that 70% of the driving force behind the Schultz candidacy is scam artists posing as campaign consultants who want to rob him of his money. https://t.co/bcSq6RKYO2 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 28, 2019

Scam artists? For real, Ian?

Surely he means Russians.

Based on my Twitter mentions this morning, Howard Schultz's core constituency appears to be Russian trolls. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 28, 2019

OMG WE WERE KIDDING.

Who knew Ian would offer himself up to be the punchline.

Howard Schultz is speaking in Manhattan tonight, in case anyone wants to tell him in no uncertain terms what they think of his bid to re-elect Trump. https://t.co/sk3jVTAxIg — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 28, 2019

Did we mention how much fun 2020 is going to be?

Wow.

