Ian Millhiser doesn’t seem very happy about Howard Schultz possibly running for president.

Ok, you know what, that doesn’t adequately describe the sh*tfit Ian threw on his timeline because WOWZA, this dude completely lost it.

Which of course means Republicans should support Schultz getting into the race …. heh.

Look at this:

Someone should tell Ian he’s tweeting like Trump. That will probably really freak the lil feller out.

Well, that’s not nice.

HA!

Someone isn’t getting a Christmas card this year.

HURT PEOPLE BECAUSE IAN DOESN’T LIKE HOWARD.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

This might encourage us to drink more Starbucks, just sayin’.

Scam artists? For real, Ian?

Surely he means Russians.

OMG WE WERE KIDDING.

Who knew Ian would offer himself up to be the punchline.

Did we mention how much fun 2020 is going to be?

Wow.

