Welp, if you needed any more proof the next two years are going to be LIT AF, here ya’ go!

Tariq Nasheed seems less than impressed with Kamala Harris’ announcement that she is running for president and there’s one specific piece of her campaign that particularly annoys him:

Kamala Harris has never identified herself with Black people, but now that she's running for president and she need the Black vote, her camp is trying to say things like "Kamala is Black because she went to Howard University"….. Um… Rachel Dolezal went to Howard too pic.twitter.com/MlXDJ4vMeP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 24, 2019

Would appear Tariq thinks Kamala is playing the race card because she needs the ‘black vote.’ And comparing her to Rachel Dolezal is, well, it’s actually pretty damn funny. This editor isn’t sure who to root for here SO she will just write about it on Twitchy and laugh hysterically.

Did we mention this election is going to be LIT?!

RIGHT?!

Dude, we had the same EXACT reaction.

Who should we vote for? Give us a viable option that is PRO black then instead of just saying don’t vote for one person give us an alternative. Unless you’re just saying don’t vote at all. — Intellect (@IntellectRfg) January 24, 2019

Technically the Trump administration has cut black unemployment to its lowest level maybe EVER but we digress.

Two of a kind. It's sad that the one on the right embraced black culture while the one on the left has rejected the culture until now. pic.twitter.com/vejfc9UOp3 — Derrick Cress (@derrickcress) January 24, 2019

Oof.

So …. how DOES she identify herself? Enlighten us, please. (Since you already went there, you must know, right?) — Brian K. Allen (@bkallen145) January 24, 2019

*popcorn*

President Obama is not an American Descent of Slaves but IS a part of the community. Or do you disagree? — Deonne NC (@drdeon2000) January 24, 2019

no — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 24, 2019

!!!

Kamala Harris identifies with American people … who are diverse!! — Positive Theory (@positive_theory) January 24, 2019

This is going … not well, for Tariq.

This is a sad excuse to bash someone, if you do not like her policies or have issues with her then fine but there is not a level of identity for someone who is black. The sleep wokers strikes again — Excelsior!!! (@GetOverUrself_) January 24, 2019

Democrats are going to destroy one another before they even get to the freakin’ primary.

Ain’t it fun?

Let the games begin!

