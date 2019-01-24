While traditional Leftist media outlets spent a good part of the day helping Nathan Phillips double down on his side of the Covington Catholic High School story by allowing him to talk about how he is forgiving the kids (RIGHT?!), other realistic, sane people have been taking a look into who this guy really is.

And it’s been … interesting.

From videos where Phillips actually talks about being a Vietnam vet (he claims he said he never set foot in South Vietnam) to images from his Facebook page, there is a lot more going on here than meets the eye.

From his Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/AGbSiRZ5cm — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Warriors Medal of Valor?

For real?

But wait, it gets better.

I wonder why he made up the "build the wall" chant? pic.twitter.com/6KbbXiRIUx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Wonder why he targeted kids wearing MAGA hats.

More Nathan Phllips on immigration, October 31, 2018: "We need to unify with our relatives in South America…the Omaha nation and the Mayan have made a treaty…because of that treaty…it behooves me to try to do what I can for the Mayans that are in this caravan." pic.twitter.com/OjRS1oNssz — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Seeing a theme here, yes?

Nathan Phillips, January 9, 2019: "Way down south in the Central Americans there's another caravan forming to start coming up this way again…and it's just going to be wave after wave of these caravans coming because of what's going on down there with the corporations. " pic.twitter.com/K7XRHn1y1X — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Nathan Phillips, January 9, 2019: "Then what's happening down in Brazil with this new president…tell them 'hey, you know genocide isn't a good thing' and that's what this guy is looking to do is genocide to indigenous peoples in Brazil for the gold, timber, and lumber." pic.twitter.com/ShiywAOYEp — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

But he’s just an elder looking to keep a bunch of evil, white, Catholic high school kids from being mean and stuff … and he has forgiveness in his heart so that means we shouldn’t pay attention to all the holes in his story.

Holy crap! What a fraud. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 24, 2019

Give us a freakin’ break.

