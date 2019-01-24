While traditional Leftist media outlets spent a good part of the day helping Nathan Phillips double down on his side of the Covington Catholic High School story by allowing him to talk about how he is forgiving the kids (RIGHT?!), other realistic, sane people have been taking a look into who this guy really is.

And it’s been … interesting.

From videos where Phillips actually talks about being a Vietnam vet (he claims he said he never set foot in South Vietnam) to images from his Facebook page, there is a lot more going on here than meets the eye.

Warriors Medal of Valor?

For real?

But wait, it gets better.

Trending

Wonder why he targeted kids wearing MAGA hats.

Seeing a theme here, yes?

But he’s just an elder looking to keep a bunch of evil, white, Catholic high school kids from being mean and stuff … and he has forgiveness in his heart so that means we shouldn’t pay attention to all the holes in his story.

Give us a freakin’ break.

Related:

Did he just FANBOY?! Looks like Bill Kristol showed his inner socialist and defended AOC’s 70% tax prop

He SO MAD! NBC op-ed writer FLIPS when called out for claiming that wearing a MAGA hat aligns people with LITERAL Nazis

‘This old white guy is getting so WOKE right now’! Parody of Gillette ad is SO DAMN FUNNY it’s painful, seriously (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CovingtonFacebookNathan PhillipsVietnam Vet