TFW you read something really crazy on Twitter and you’re not sure if what you’re reading is what you think you’re reading so you leave it up to your readers to help you figure it out.

Hey, you guys are smart … well, not the guy who reads us and then claims we’re Russian propagandists BUT most of you are pretty darn sharp.

Did Bill Kristol just fanboy a little and defend AOC’s ridiculous GIGANTIC tax proposition?

Sometimes my inner democratic socialist struggles to be (re)born. https://t.co/gMQAoTyHlU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2019

So a bunch of rich guys laughed that an inexperienced socialist pretending she’s a Democrat wants to tax them at 70% makes Bill want to be a socialist.

Now.

Again?

Wilbur Ross is midwifing this rebirth very effectively. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2019

Alrighty then.

And yuck.

We should listen to the experts. Except when they say things against socialism. https://t.co/JTJF7Sx2xx — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 24, 2019

This is so odd.

Wtf I love Davos now. https://t.co/ANAt9t4MSn — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 24, 2019

The funniest part of this is seeing an avid Never Trump pundit RTing that approvingly. Wonder how many hard core Trump supporters would actually agree with AOC's and AnandWrites' sentiments. My guess is a not insignificant number. — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 24, 2019

Seriously what is going on here? https://t.co/FsSPEc1iQt — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 24, 2019

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

JFC this new world is too complicated and confusing. — Miguel De Leon, Quisqueyano (@xchixm) January 24, 2019

We agree.

I love Bill Gates now for calling out the commies — Steven Stefanac (@StevieD401) January 24, 2019

Her ideas might flush the world economy down the toilet and make people's lives harder, but hey "Morals ™" — Murphy's Law (@frum_reaganite) January 24, 2019

THAT’S what matters, that she is MORALLY correct. The rest is just details.

