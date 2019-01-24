Newly surfaced video from an old Facebook Live broadcast shows Native American activist Nathan Phillips saying he was a “Vietnam Vet” as well as claiming his discharge papers show he served “in theater”:

🚨Nathan Phillips, January 3, 2018🚨 "I'm a Vietnam Vet. I served in Marine Corps 72 to 76. I got discharged May 5, 1976. I got honorable discharge and one of the boxes shows peacetime or, what my box says is that I was **in theater**. I don't talk much about my Vietnam times." pic.twitter.com/nIoYxGoPqM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

“Media: please correct your corrections”:

Source for last tweet: https://t.co/Mdpe8eOzE8 Hat tip: the great @phillyrich1 Media: please correct your corrections. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

More clips from the Facebook Live broadcast:

Here's the post with the "Vietnam War Veteran" medallion in context, posted to his page on Veterans Day 2018. pic.twitter.com/JJ0HAwYRjh — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Phillips says this in the video: "I don't wear my veteran stuff here you know. I mean, I got the flag and I showed a couple pictures and I got other things too. I got some littles medallions and medals that were given to me, and I had a lot more stolen from me. You know?" pic.twitter.com/VDtKRG33OH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

More Phillips:

"I got a relation. A sister, or a niece, she gave me that Vietnam colors flag. You know the yellow, red, black one with some tobacco on there. She wanted me to carry it around because you know her dad, a Vietnam vet too like that." pic.twitter.com/aZGuVAiHwx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

***

