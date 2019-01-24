Raise your hand if this freakin’ interview infuriates you.

What the Hell is wrong with the media? Seriously.

Grrrr.

From NBC News:

Nathan Phillips, the Native American activist who was stared down by a Kentucky Catholic school student as he beat a hand drum during a tense moment in Washington, D.C., said he is now able to forgive those who were involved.

“Even though I’m angry, I still have that forgiveness in my heart for those students,” Phillips told Savannah Guthrie Thursday in an interview on “Today.”

STARED DOWN.

*throws keyboard across the room*

STARED DOWN?!!?!?!

We.

Can’t.

Even.

Calling epic amounts of BS on this whole interview and SHAME on NBC. There are literally no words and we know, people are using ‘literally’ way too much these days BUT LITERALLY NO WORDS.

RAR.

We can think of someone who needs to apologize and SHOCKER that they didn’t ask him about his apology.

Yes, there are a LOT OF CAPS in this piece but this editor is ticked off.

Preach.

But he has forgiveness in his heart and stuff.

For wearing the MAGA hat, duh.

ARGH.

Bingo.

And at this rate, if they’re going to keep pushing crap stories for their crappier narrative let it croak.

