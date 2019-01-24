Ron Perlman is all ticked off at us again.

Sheesh.

At least Tom Arnold just finally offered to write for us when we were writing about him a lot (his timeline was a treasure trove of Twitchery for MONTHS) but ol’ Ron seems determined to stick with his original assessment of our site and of us in that we’re Russian-controlled.

Don’t laugh, we’re starting to think he really believes it.

You do realize twitchy is a Russian communist propaganda sight right? Actor Ron Perlman offers his always classy take on the Covington Catholic students https://t.co/AbWvSuplBW via @twitchyteam — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 24, 2019

Yes, he’s onto us.

Might as well come clean.

We’ve formed a new Russian dance troupe even … look at our editors shake their TWITCHY thangs!

via GIPHY

And then there’s our weekly cookie meet and greet:

via GIPHY

Ooh, and here’s Twitchy editor, Greg, doing his calisthenics:

via GIPHY

So as you can see, we Twitchy editors are super busy being Russians, doing Russian stuff, and writing our Russian propaganda.

And if this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d do permanent damage.

Say what you want about Twitchy but the name is catchier than Pissing All Over Yourself to Own a Rapist https://t.co/nKmso82nqt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2019

Dude, NOT a good visual.

Also…twitchy! Could you have come up with a better name than a junkie who steals his mom’s tv for another lowlife day on earth? — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 24, 2019

Sheesh, he is so mad.

Heh!

You do realize that it is owned and operated by Americans and you are paranoid delusional correct? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 24, 2019

Shhhhh …

Nobody messes with Ron Perlman. — DannyClaassen (@DannyClaassen3) January 24, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

I’m not a daily visitor of twitchy but I can honestly say I’ve never seen them advocate for communism. — Brent Wentworth (@brent_wentworth) January 24, 2019

Nyet.

It’s fairly obvious – when I see their stuff I think “Those pinko commie bastards. They just want to take my wealth and make me a subject of the state.” Oh wait – that’s the feeling I get when I watch the Academy Awards. Never mind. — Jeff Given (@ElJefe322) January 24, 2019

It’s GOOD to be Twitchy.

Da!

Related:

Talk about TONE DEAF! Mother Jones’ Editor in Chief Clara Jeffery blames and shames READERS for Leftist media layoffs

‘She’s NEVER identified with Black people.’ Tariq Nasheed BLASTS Kamala Harris, compares her to Rachel Dolezal and ROFLMAO

Did she really say THAT?! AOC and People for Bernie team up to push their latest socialist BS annnd everything is officially dumb