Ron Perlman is all ticked off at us again.

Sheesh.

At least Tom Arnold just finally offered to write for us when we were writing about him a lot (his timeline was a treasure trove of Twitchery for MONTHS) but ol’ Ron seems determined to stick with his original assessment of our site and of us in that we’re Russian-controlled.

Don’t laugh, we’re starting to think he really believes it.

Yes, he’s onto us.

Might as well come clean.

We’ve formed a new Russian dance troupe even … look at our editors shake their TWITCHY thangs!

And then there’s our weekly cookie meet and greet:

Ooh, and here’s Twitchy editor, Greg, doing his calisthenics:

So as you can see, we Twitchy editors are super busy being Russians, doing Russian stuff, and writing our Russian propaganda.

And if this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d do permanent damage.

Dude, NOT a good visual.

Sheesh, he is so mad.

Heh!

Shhhhh …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Nyet.

It’s GOOD to be Twitchy.

Da!

