Nothing says, ‘We care about our readers who keep us in business day in and day out,’ like shaming them because they’re not reading or investing in your crap platform enough.

Instead of looking at WHY their readers aren’t investing in them, Mother Jones’ Editor in Chief Clara Jeffery wrote an entire thread about the recently announced layoffs at HuffPo, Buzzfeed, and other Leftist outlets and pointed the finger of blame at everyone BUT the actual outlets.

Layoffs at Gannett, Verizon/Oath/HuffPo, Buzzfeed. Another bad bad day for journalism. Support the news organizations you value. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 23, 2019

If you're not spending as much on supporting news/journalism as you do on cable/streaming entertainment, consider a priority shift. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 23, 2019

A big reason that so many news orgs are hurting is the deceptive bait-and-switch policies Facebook thrust upon them: https://t.co/Tqg2m6qYNM — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 23, 2019

Working on a tighter variant of this piece right now for the print mag and I'm going to have to update it with these new rounds of layoffs 😥😥 — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 24, 2019

It's nice that some billionaires have saved two of America's great dailies and souped up the Atlantic. But almost every other news org is hurting, be it local newspapers or Condé Nast or Gannett. If you think the world is a dumpster fire now, imagine with a lot less watchdogs. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 24, 2019

Billionaires are fickle. Foundations are fickle. VCs are verrrrry fickle. Just as with politics we need to distribute the donor base of journalism. So that it's more representative. So that it lasts the whims and self-interest of the wealthy. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) January 24, 2019

Forget the disastrous last week the media has had, from the Buzzfeed bombshell that totally bombed to the MESS the media made of the Covington Catholic High School story … no no, it’s not these outlet’s fault that they’re laying people off.

It’s the readers.

And Facebook.

And rich people.

This whole thread is pretty tone deaf, considering what we've been treated to just these past two weeks. Maybe do a better job and hold your guild accountable and you'll get good consumers. https://t.co/f1cBNJCPBG — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 24, 2019

We are. That is why those that you named are closing. — BGMorgan (@BGMorgan4) January 24, 2019

They can always learn to code. — Jared Williams (@jaredinjc) January 24, 2019

Maybe we are seeing the impact of exactly what you prescribe. — Dave (@TMGWDS) January 24, 2019

1) Stop lying to us.

2) Report facts without bias or editorializing.

3) Really, just stop pissing us off and become an actual news source; start journalism-ing or something. https://t.co/Kwet4EUFEq — Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) January 24, 2019

