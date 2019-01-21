If you are so far gone to the Left that in your small, scary, creepy little mind you somehow think it’s in any way appropriate to go after a bunch of teenagers and a Catholic High School it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter down.

Especially when the original story being pushed by the media about a high school kid named Nick Sandmann harassing a Native American Vietnam Vet named Nathan Phillips is turning out to be a big ol’ load of BS.

But you know, it IS the Left we’re talking about here … and some guy named Arlen Parsa who for whatever reason hasn’t been Twitter verified which is shocking considering he’s exactly the sort of lame account they typically verify, thought it would be smart to go after kids and post photos, info, and even talk about THEIR HOMEWORK from when they were 14 years old.

Arlen was wrong.

Hey Twitter, we need to have a talk. Last night I learned & confirmed the name of the "main student" from the #CovingtonCatholic incident. The kid grinning in front of the Native elder. Hop in this thread because I'm going to walk you through some deep but important stuff. 1/? pic.twitter.com/5NyXFCwJR9 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

So, there is a HUGE thread of nonsense and garbage from our pal Arlen here that we’re not including because we’re not going to help this yahoo doxx a bunch of high school kids who can’t go to school because they’re now afraid for their lives.

There is plenty of other hot garbage to highlight:

I am sure the teachers at #CovingtonCatholic are hard working people and they don't deserve anyone's scorn per-say. But the school itself needs to reckon with how an a nearly all-white atmosphere can lead to, at the very least, "blind spots" in these kids' racial awareness. — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

Holy Hell.

While we're at it, we also need to talk about gender at #CovingtonCatholic. I have heard from members of the community there is an ingrained sexism problem at the school (which refers to women as "females"). Cov students have also harassed gay students at other schools. pic.twitter.com/suRBZCgjSP — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

While we’re at it, let’s talk about how this is a PRIVATE SCHOOL.

And women are females.

We told you this was a hot mess.

I think #CovingtonCatholic as a school community needs to do some soul searching about gender, bullying, homophobia, and especially race. They're going to need some space to do that. Let's not be a mob like they seemed to be in that video. — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

Says the guy bullying a bunch of high school kids.

Thanks for following along this thread and this journey. As you can probably tell, a lot of research and discussions with people in the community went into it. I would appreciate a retweet or two if you found any of it meaningful to you. — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

He calls doxxing kids a journey.

What a champ.

p.s. – trump sucks, public schools rock, please follow me or whatever — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

Shocker.

p.p.s.- my reaction when i try my best to write a thoughtful thread about examining race relations holistically and not getting too caught up on any one person… …and then that one kid *unmasks himself* in a lengthy statement. (can y’all stop hate tweeting at me now pls?) pic.twitter.com/9AvpGicIA1 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 21, 2019

Awww, poor fella. He can’t figure out why people would be pissed at him for putting a bunch of high school kids in danger and smearing an entire school.

Oh, and then one more.

this is my desk where i wrote that #CovingtonCatholicHigh thread, and where i also just learned from twitter that i’m apparently a huge racist. ugh how the hell am i gonna break the news to my mixed race family?? pic.twitter.com/LShT7zDsEx — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 20, 2019

Nobody thinks you’re a racist, Arlen. They just think you’re a jackass.

One final funny here … look at who liked Arlen’s thread:

I appreciate the thoughtfulness of this thread, and agree that this school has deep-rooted racial and diversity issues. That being said, POC are tired of being humiliated by people who know better but don’t do better because their privilege allows them to dehumanize people. https://t.co/GEM8d6avIM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2019

You are the company you keep.

