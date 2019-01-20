As Twitchy reported, there is far more to what happened during an alleged altercation between a bunch of high school kids and a group of Native American protesters. The media originally went with the ‘white kid picked on the Native American Vietnam vet’ angle because some kids were wearing MAGA hats. Well, that and we all know what gets the clicks and the taps.

The Latest: Marcus Frejo, a member of the Pawnee and Seminole tribes says students wound up singing with him. https://t.co/oLaLtstkPZ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 20, 2019

From the AP:

In a phone interview, Frejo told The Associated Press he felt they were mocking the dance and also heckling a couple of black men nearby. He approached the group with Phillips to defuse the situation, joining him in singing the anthem from the American Indian Movement and beating out the tempo on hand drums. Although he feared a mob mentality that could turn ugly, Frejo said he was at peace singing among the scorn and he briefly felt something special happen as they repeatedly sang the tune. “They went from mocking us and laughing at us to singing with us. I heard it three times,” Frejo said. “That spirit moved through us, that drum, and it slowly started to move through some of those youths.”

Here’s the student’s version (which matches the ENTIRE video):https://t.co/AEWON1muWC — Gege (@Pomquat) January 20, 2019

They resolved it without hashtags and focus panels? — That Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) January 20, 2019

So for two days in a row the media has lied to the American people and been outed. Your credibility is gone. You serve no purpose without it. — Nancy Whalen (@selltaps) January 20, 2019

