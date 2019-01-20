As Twitchy readers know, there is FAR MORE to the story spreading like wildfire about the Covington Catholic school kids allegedly attacking and harassing a Native American man. The full two-hour raw video shows they did not approach the protester, they did not surround him, they did not call him names and they did not chant. But since the media is the media they ran full throttle with the narrative that these privileged white kids were the villains.

Especially because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat.

That’s really his main crime here, but we digress.

Kathy Griffin is looking to doxx these kids … you’d think she’d have learned her lesson with the whole beheading the president thing but nope. She’s still awful.

Well, well, well, looking here. Maybe you should let this fine Catholic school know how you feel about their students behavior toward the Vietnam veteran, Native American #NathanPhilips https://t.co/2lavbEhKVa — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

Well, well, well, look at Kathy share the school’s information so these kids can be harassed.

Classy as ever.

Names please. And stories from people who can identify them and vouch for their identity. Thank you. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

Calling for their names.

The number of adults bullying a bunch of kids without having the full story because they can tie this to Trump is absolutely vile and ridiculous. But then again, we’re talking about Kathy Griffin, we suppose it would only be news if she wasn’t being vile and ridiculous.

This was done To these kids, not By them. Here is 1 hour and 46 minutes of context on who was harassing whom.https://t.co/9HkBm7Wjog — Salting Duck (@sttngduck) January 20, 2019

People are trying desperately to get the whole video out so people can see what happened but we all know Kathy and the mob have their fresh red meat and sadly there’s no stopping them now.

You are a terrible person — Matt (@gardebien) January 20, 2019

How about the truth, or is that something your not interested In anymore? — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 20, 2019

Truth. Psh. That would get in the way of their agenda, silly. And the ‘Orange man BAD’ agenda is all that matters to Kathy and other sad, angry, bitter, people in the Resistance.

