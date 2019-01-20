If the social media mob comes for you, it’s something you will never EVER forget. Whether a story is true or not (and it’s starting to look like this latest outrage they’re screeching about may NOT be true), they will do anything and everything they can to ruin the person, their family, and anyone and everyone who knows them.

Even if they’re a high school kid.

The story of the Covington Catholic students allegedly harassing a Native American protester was the HUGE story on Saturday, magically replacing Buzzfeed’s disastrous and incredibly embarrassing debacle about Trump/Cohen and the Trump Tower in Moscow. Color us shocked at how quickly the media can make this stuff disappear … *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Full videos have been shared on social media, plus texts from the students and an entire statement claiming that what is being pushed by the media and the social media mob is a bunch of BS.

Let’s start with Jim Hanson:

More Media Lies There was no #MAGA mob hounding a Native American

Mult Native Americans instigated an incident walking into a peaceful group of kids & taunting one chanting & drumming inches fm his face No one said "Build the Wall"

& if anything

That kid deserves a peace medal pic.twitter.com/lPbPtQtTh7 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 20, 2019

He stood there, with an adult banging a drum in his face.

It gets better.

You see the boys here by themselves when the Native American activists move into their midsthttps://t.co/bsWfPKLgOK — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 20, 2019

The diocese can apologize to the boys once the full truth of how the Native American activists came at their kids and the boys simply stood their ground I won't hold my breath for the media apologies on thishttps://t.co/ZMvyZpenQo — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 20, 2019

So the bit about evil, racist kids surrounding and harassing the poor Native American guy?

Sounds like it’s been debunked.

Here are messages from the Covington kids themselves …

Just finished talking with Kids who were at the protest.

They were there for “March for Lives” not protesting against Native Americans.

Read their responses. pic.twitter.com/kg6GtvZGRL — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) January 19, 2019

Seems like they thought he was ‘having fun with them’ because surely an adult wouldn’t come up and try to start a fight with a bunch of high school kids, right?

You know, BECAUSE THEY’RE KIDS.

Now watch more of the video:

“Covington Catholic student bothering elder man” yet here is evidence of the man approaching them during their school cheer not disturbing anyone. Doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/SRYRJOIoKf — maria judy (@mariajudy_) January 19, 2019

Notice they’re doing their own thing on the steps when the protesters walk up to THEM.

This is important.

What’s also important is it sounds like this ‘innocent protester’ has a history:

Here’s the exact same guy making a claim of harassment from Eastern Michigan students (for dressing like Indians) back in 2015:https://t.co/gJrLaZQvbA — Lou [BTC] ⚡️ (@LouPalumbo) January 20, 2019

From Fox 2 Detroit:

An Ypsilanti man says he was trying to teach a few students dressed in American Indian theme party about respecting Native Americans. Not long afterward, Nathan Phillips said that an interaction with party-goers and students turned ugly. Nathan Phillips says he was out for a noon walk on a Saturday in mid-April. He walked by a home where he saw Eastern Michigan University students dressed as Native Americans. “They had little feathers on, I was just going to walk by,” Phillips said. “A group of them said ‘Come on over, come here.'” He says he walked over to the fence and saw roughly 30 to 40 students involved in a theme party. “They had their face painted,” Phillips said. “I said what the heck is going on here. ‘Oh we are honoring you.’ I said no you are not honoring me.”

Hrm.

Interesting.

And now a response from a Covington Catholic student:

Response from Cov Cath student who says he was present at the event in question in Washington.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/nqLD1pJY2u — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) January 20, 2019

A response that much of the media and the social mob is ignoring because they have their fresh meat, right? And fresh meat wearing a MAGA hat is even BETTER.

And MORE video:

Full video –https://t.co/h6j39O3qXg "Here is a really long version that puts everything in order. From about 38:00 to 1:12:00 the African Israelites are going back and forth with the students off and on, then at 1:12 Phillips comes in." These 'kids' attacked Nathan Philips. — Diane K. Kovacs (@DianeKovacs) January 20, 2019

Then from Tim Pool who is in no way, shape, or form a right-wing journo:

We now have a 2 hour raw recording of the MAGA kids incident. We can see No chanting "build the wall" as far as I saw

Native group approaches about an hour after the kids were already there

"Black Activists" are Black Hebrew Israelites yelling Fagg**https://t.co/WmHAmsYOH8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 20, 2019

We now have a 2 hour raw recording of the MAGA kids incident. We can see No chanting "build the wall" as far as I saw

Native group approaches about an hour after the kids were already there

"Black Activists" are Black Hebrew Israelites yelling Fagg**https://t.co/WmHAmsYOH8 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 20, 2019

These kids were doomed from the get-go.

And really, if the main kid had been wearing a Yankees cap this either wouldn’t have ever happened and if it did, it certainly wouldn’t be this ridiculous story about a bunch of white privileged Catholic kids picking on an innocent Native American Vietnam vet.

Every time this editor thinks she’s seen social media at it’s worst something like this comes along. Hopefully, the whole story gets out there before the ‘partial, convenient, Trump-BAD’ story destroys these kids’ lives.

Related:

A whole new LOW! WaPo’s top headline on #MarchForLife is just as disrespectful and crappy as you’d expect

‘We’re here because we VALUE LIFE.’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s kicka*s #MarchForLife video SUPER triggers frothy pro-aborts

‘Party of Science’. HA! Conservative woman takes every single ‘scientific myth’ pro-aborts push APART in 1 perfect tweet