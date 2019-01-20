Ok, so you knew Elizabeth Warren would be front and center exploiting the narrative the social media mob CREATED about at bunch of Catholic high school kids and a Native American Vietnam vet, especially when there were MAGA hats involved.

She really is shameless.

Especially since this is still up and we’re seeing the WHOLE story now and these kids really didn’t do anything PLUS ol’ Nathan has pulled similar stunts in the past.

Way to go, Liz.

Omaha elder and Vietnam War veteran Nathan Phillips endured hateful taunts with dignity and strength, then urged us all to do better. Listen to his words: https://t.co/ymHRxVA91K — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 20, 2019

Maybe she should just stick to posting Instagram videos of herself drinking beer with her husband.

Wow.

Elizabeth is 1/1024th outraged or something …

Again you fell for a lie. Shame on you. The full video of these grown men approaching & taunting these young men shows that these kids handled themselves very well in the face of intimidation. #ShameOnYou — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) January 20, 2019

Fauxahontas said what? You are either a liar or you simply are too ignorant and lazy to know the whole story. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 20, 2019

And she wonders why people call her … well, that.

Not true! Watch the whole video! Good grief. You are a Senator. Lying about kids!! — Ginny (@ginkates) January 20, 2019

Quiet you, she has a base to appeal and pander to!

He lied. He started it. The kids did nothing. Now you're lying too. Delete this. — NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) January 20, 2019

And if you watched the entire video you would see a different story… but sadly that doesn’t fit your narrative so you won’t. — Michael (@MMiclette) January 20, 2019

This news has already been shown to be as fake as your Native American heritage — mark_my_words (@mark_my_words) January 20, 2019

The irony of a woman who lied about her Native American heritage pushing a fake story about a Native American being harassed.

Peak 2019.

