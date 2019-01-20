If Chuck Todd wanted to somehow make Buzzfeed and all media look WORSE he succeeded. And after the mess we’ve seen them make of what seems to have NOT HAPPENED between a bunch of Catholic high school kids and a Native American Vietnam vet they’re really and truly in a world of crap.

That being said, ol’ Chuck was only referring to the Buzzfeed disaster where they claimed they had EVIDENCE that Trump told Cohen to lie about Trump Tower in Moscow that Mueller himself slammed:

Those trying to tar all media today aren’t interested in improving journalism but protecting themselves. There’s a lot more accountability in media these days than in our politics. We know we live in a glass house, we hope the folks we cover are as self aware. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) January 19, 2019

So holding them accountable is ‘trying to tar them’. This whole martyr line of defense when it comes to the media is getting REALLY old.

Accountability for the media? Psh. Where? When?

Mollie Hemingway didn’t let Chuck get away with this tweet.

This is itself a false statement. There has been no accountability in the media for the hundreds of false Russia stories invented and widely accepted by media. Or for refusal to cover real story of government targeting of Trump campaign/admin. https://t.co/RavqqMelNj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 20, 2019

What she said.

Mollie is right and history will not be kind to Chuck and his MSM buddies — Richard Leary (@rich_leary) January 20, 2019

Part of Chuck's winning formula is that he can make the ignorance appear genuine. — jbreen (@johnsbreen) January 20, 2019

We think that’s a good thing? EL OH EL.

@chucktodd demonstrates ironic levels of hypocrisy or a stunning lack of self-awareness. Descartes would be sad to see those who are educated in the liberal arts to be so devoid of the introspection they preach for others. — Dale Shelton (@Dale_Shelton) January 20, 2019

What he said.

Hey Mollie, more than anything else, the glaring lack of self awareness is actually a worse problem. Watching them parse the statement from the SC shooting down their #Fakenews drivel is a sad sight to behold. The #MSM tears themselves more than anyone could ever do. — Common Sense (@wisdomspeak_) January 20, 2019

Until they start accepting that what they’re doing is really hurting this country nothing will get better with traditional media. Their egos are far too big to admit they need to work on themselves … and their reporting.

Clearly.

