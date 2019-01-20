Would appear Leslie Jones is less than happy about the fact that Jason Reitman is remaking Ghostbusters FOR REAL. Seems she thinks that this is a slight to the movie she starred in with all of the girl power in it.

Maybe she missed it but her version was sort of a flop mainly because it became more about WE ARE WOMEN HEAR US ROAR and less about just making a really good movie.

Just spitballin’ here.

Making another movie is insulting to her.

Something like Trump would do? HUH?!

At this point, all we can do is shake our heads. Maybe she missed the last name of the guy making the picture … REITMAN. You know, as in Ivan Reitman the guy who directed the original? That’s Jason’s dad.

Not EVERYTHING is about identity politics, not EVERYTHING is a slight or an ‘ism.’

FFS.

The guy who played the Stay Puft marshmallow man seems pretty mad about this #Ghostbusters remake. https://t.co/awwcxi6fiU — Chelsea Handler’s Schmekel (@JuzMeJD) January 20, 2019

D’oh.

Wait a minute…your film dudnt acknowledge the original…so im confused how thus is disrespectful but your version wasnr? — Ganja Glenn (@gulfshark420) January 20, 2019

Because SEXISM!

TRUMP!

You know what, we got nothin’.

The 2016 remake failed in the box office, both in the US and internationally. It was a bad movie with bad writing. Get over it, it stank, and the global audience noticed it. Also, you're not a victim. Get over it. The 2016 shitfest is the real insult to the franchise. — El Bearsidente 江戸羆🐻 (@Edohiguma) January 20, 2019

Your version wasn’t good. It ignored the previous continuity and you and your cast mates along with Paul insulted the fans of the original and made a pc issue rather than a good movie issue. Stop whining. — Kyzer Söulze (@thesoulwrites) January 20, 2019

They are not redoing anything. This is the true sequel that needed to be done in the first place. The 2016 didn't got hate because it was only woman. It was just a very very bad movie. I actually was hyped about it. But the story, characters and ignoring the first 2 movie was bad — The Collector (@TheCollector198) January 20, 2019

Sorry, not sorry.

