Would someone please remind Kathy Griffin that Trump has placed more women in positions of authority than most any other president like EVER? Seriously. If he’s so afraid of women being in charge he certainly has an odd way of showing it …

I love that Speaker Pelosi is the ultimate decision maker on this…it's her choice and Trump hates that a woman is in charge of this decision! https://t.co/a0H7roZttf — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 16, 2019

Technically she can disinvite the president from speaking in the House, but that doesn’t stop him from giving his speech so technically no, she is not the ultimate decision maker here … or anywhere when the president is concerned.

We get it, Kathy wants to pretend that Nancy is putting Trump in his place but no. And actually, all this stunt has done is make Nancy Pelosi look small, petty, and very vindictive.

By disinviting POTUS for SOTU, Pelosi erased any pretext for her unwillingness to negotiate an end to the shutdown. It is personal, petty, and vindictive. #stopit — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 17, 2019

What he said.

And considering how hard Democrats are working to pretend it’s Trump who’s being unreasonable? This was a poor move on her part.

lmao, right, you keep telling yourself that. — Angie Rees (@AngieObviously) January 16, 2019

Hey man, whatever helps her sleep better at night.

No, it actually is NOT “her choice.”#YetAnotherBasicCivicsFail — Hamberder Countrty (@gypsyluc) January 17, 2019

What makes you think she’s the decision maker ? All it is, is a recommendation. If she denies him the floor of congress I’m sure the senate will allow his speech. You should go back to your washed up never was career and get out of politics. No one cares — 🇺🇸George🇺🇸 (@gvaillancourt72) January 16, 2019

He can still give the speech. By the way, Trump has more women in power government positions than any other president Ever! Do you guys ever look at facts?? — Tate Casey (@TateCasey4) January 17, 2019

The answer is no, no they don’t.

