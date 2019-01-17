Considering how low-key S.E. Cupp has been about defending any Republicans lately, that she took to Twitter to call Rep. Ilhan Omar out for claiming Lindsey Graham has been ‘compromised’ and is being blackmailed by Trump says a good deal.

As Twitchy readers know, Omar went on CNN this morning and doubled-down on her claim:

Rep. Omar: "Lots of Americans" agree with me that Trump is blackmailing Sen. Graham over his homosexuality pic.twitter.com/xPMAUHSLYE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2019

What the what?!

Lots of Americans agree with her?

Yeah … no.

This is ignorant, homophobic and unacceptable, @IlhanMN. Democrats, this is becoming a very bad look. https://t.co/EhEmXKvN33 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 17, 2019

Becoming a very bad look. We would say it’s been a very bad look for a very long time but that’s just our humble opinion.

Cupp continued:

There is a specific implication in calling Graham “compromised.” Why not merely “unprincipled,” “craven,” “hypocritical,” or a “flip-flopper”? The meaning there is not subtle, and it needs to stop. https://t.co/UWKvDUtzVU — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 17, 2019

But TRUUUUUUUUUUUMP.

It's pretty evident that this is a whisper campaign. Says. He's compromised. *Wink**Wink*. Doesn't provide any evidence and allows the whispers of Graham's supposed homosexuality fill in the gaps. — Christopher D. White (@ZanderKelly30) January 17, 2019

And of course the Left was front and center to defend Omar and claim she didn’t actually say that Graham is gay (as if that’s the real issue and not that an elected member of Congress is accusing the president of BLACKMAILING a senator):

Ummm, she didn't say that. Maybe watch first before commenting. — Frances (@pennyblab) January 17, 2019

These people will do anything and everything to defend their tribe.

Maybe you should watch the clip prior to posting? There's no implication or mention of homosexuality. — George 🔔 (@georgiefairplay) January 17, 2019

It’s as if these folks don’t know the whole story.

Or they’re ignoring it.

Maybe a little bit of both?

Yea, it would be… only if she said that. (She didn’t.) Watch the clip before tweeting. — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) January 17, 2019

Have we mentioned it’s going to be a long two years?

Eat your Wheaties, folks.

